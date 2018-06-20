Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Hierro relieved Spain survived tough Iran test


Football Hierro relieved Spain survived tough Iran test

Spain coach Fernando Hierro admitted his team had been on the ropes before a lucky Diego Costa goal handed them their first win of the World Cup on Wednesday as dogged Iran came close to causing a major upset.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Costa scored Spain's only goal play

Diego Costa scored Spain's only goal

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain coach Fernando Hierro admitted his team had been on the ropes before a lucky Diego Costa goal handed them their first win of the World Cup on Wednesday as dogged Iran came close to causing a major upset.

The victory in Kazan puts the 2010 winners on course for the last 16, but Iran had an equaliser disallowed for a narrow offside.

"We have three points... but it was very difficult and complex game. Both halves were very tough," said Hierro.

"We started well, with good pace, but Iran are a very tough team, it's very difficult to score against them."

Costa, who scored twice in a 3-3 opening draw with Portugal in Sochi, courted controversy early in the Group B encounter when he stepped on the toes of Iran 'keeper Ali Beiranvand.

His gesture went unpunished, and the Atletico Madrid striker required another stroke of luck on 54 minutes when his shot came off Ramin Rezaeian to beat Beiranvand after he had been sent through by Andres Iniesta.

Just before the hour mark, the entire Iranian bench poured onto the pitch when Saeid Ezatolahi fired an equaliser for Iran.

But the thousands of Iranian supporters that filled the stadium with the sound of vuvuzelas throughout were left disappointed when it was ruled out for offside.

With three points from two matches, Iran still have a chance of qualifying if they can get a result against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on Monday.

'Can be proud'

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz hailed the bravery of his side and pledged they would fight to make the last 16.

"We left the pitch 1-0 down, but we won respect. I'm sure the fans are proud of our team," said Queiroz.

"Our players can go home and sit with their family and friends and be proud of themselves.

"People gave us no chance, but we still have chances to qualify for the second round. We'll fight for our dreams."

Hierro welcomed Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal back into the starting line-up following his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in the Champions League final win over Liverpool.

With Lucas Vazquez replacing Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke, it gave La Roja a distinctively Real Madrid feel.

Costa got so frustrated with Iran's defensive tactics that he approached Beiranvand and provocatively stepped on his toes, leaving the 'keeper in visible pain.

It went unpunished by Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha, who had awarded France a historic first VAR-assisted penalty to France in their 2-1 win over Australia.

Spain resumed in more positive fashion after the break, Beiranvand forced to produce heroics twice in the space of four minutes.

But Iran refused to buckle, coming close in the final minutes when midfielder Mehdi Taremi headed just over.

Shortly after the restart an Isco corner was flicked on by Costa to Gerard Pique but his effort was cleared off the line.

Sergio Busquets' drive from 20 yards was then parried by Beiranvand, who palmed the rebound away before Lucas Vazquez could pounce.

Some great vision from Iniesta, and a slice of luck, broke Iranian hearts when Costa spun and latched on to the ball before seeing his shot rebound off Ramin Rezaeian and into the net.

Spain, however, were still flattering to deceive.

On a rare Iranian counter-attack, goalkeeper David De Gea was left irate when Taremi was left to head a metre wide.

Moments later, the stadium erupted when Ezatolahi fired through a packed Spain area to beat De Gea, but the assistant referee's flag was up.

In the final quarter hour Iran battled for a late equaliser, but after Vahid Amiri nutmegged Pique and fired over an inviting cross, Taremi's thundering header flew just over the bar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Anas' family under threat following Number 12 expose'- Kweku Baako #Number12 Anas' family under threat following Number 12 expose'- Kweku Baako
Football: Youthful Nigeria face tough Iceland test Football Youthful Nigeria face tough Iceland test
Football: Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase Football Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
Football: FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco's Amrabat to play after concussion Football FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco's Amrabat to play after concussion
Football: Three things we learned today at the World Cup Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Football: Who's saying what at the World Cup Football Who's saying what at the World Cup

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé –...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
8 Video Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
10 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel trains in Samara
Football Schmeichel says Denmark do not fear Australian fans
Uruguay and Saudi Arabia supporters get to know each other before their teams' Group A clash
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Philippe Coutinho battling for possession in Brazil's opening World Cup game against Switzerland
Football Never mind Neymar -- does Coutinho hold the keys for Brazil?
England manager Gareth Southgate has dislocated his shoulder when out running
Football 'Better me than the players': Southgate England's first injury casualty