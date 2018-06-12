High Court restrains GFA from conducting football activities

news

The Accra Commercial Affairs Court has granted the Attorney General’s application to restrain the GFA from conducting any football related activities for a ten-day period.

The Attorney General's Department has triggered articles both Act 179 (The Company's Act as well as Act 180 (The official Liquidation Act).

"The higher the GFA is allowed to stay in office, the lower we sink. GFA has undermined its existence. The GFA has become obscene emblem of scandal, Corruption and illegal enterprise", argued the Attorney General its writ.

The attempt by government to dissolve the Ghana FA is from the fallout of the Anas exposé that has uncovered several rots in Ghana football.

Erstwhile President of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was at the centre of the corruption scandal and several other officials of the association and match officials were caught on camera receiving bribes

There have been reports that the government will replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the Ghana Football Federation (GFF), if the process to dissolve the current association goes through successfully.

As it stand now all football activities in the country has come to a standstill following government’s decision to take steps to dissolve the GFA.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned as GFA president and from CAF, FIFA and WAFU