Home > Sports > Football >

Hitz signs for Dortmund, pulls out of World Cup for Swiss


Football Hitz signs for Dortmund, pulls out of World Cup for Swiss

Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz joined Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer on Saturday having made himself unavailable for the World Cup finals with Switzerland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marwin Hitz, pictured in 2017, joined Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer play

Marwin Hitz, pictured in 2017, joined Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz joined Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer on Saturday having made himself unavailable for the World Cup finals with Switzerland.

Hitz was out of contract at Augsburg and will rival fellow Swiss Roman Buerki to play in goal for Dortmund, who qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.

"I wanted to experience something different," said Hitz, who has signed a contract until 2021.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing at such a big club and especially the Champions League games."

Hitz will replace retired veteran Roman Weidenfeller, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, while Burki started 33 of Dortmund's 34 Bundesliga games this season.

On Friday, the Swiss FA announced Hitz, 30, had made himself unavailable to coach Vladimir Petkovic for the World Cup finals in Russia, without giving any reasons.

Having made more than 150 Bundesliga appearances for Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg, Hitz had been expected to travel to Russia alongside Buerki and Borussia Moenchengladbach's Swiss keeper Yann Sommer.

The Swiss open their World Cup campaign against Brazil in Rostov on June 17 and will also face Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Senior National Team: Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland, Japan friendlies Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland, Japan friendlies
Football: Hazard the hero as Chelsea hold firm to win FA Cup Football Hazard the hero as Chelsea hold firm to win FA Cup
Football: West Ham-linked Pellegrini released by China club Football West Ham-linked Pellegrini released by China club
Football: After 17 years, Buffon bids tearful farewell to Juventus Football After 17 years, Buffon bids tearful farewell to Juventus
Football: Messi played South Africa friendly due to 'contractual issue' - Valverde Football Messi played South Africa friendly due to 'contractual issue' - Valverde
Football: Balotelli gets Italy recall from new coach Mancini Football Balotelli gets Italy recall from new coach Mancini

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico...bullet
4 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey...bullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
7 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
8 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
9 Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squadbullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

A stunning first-half strike from Callum McGregor, pictured in February 2018, helped Celtic win the Scottish Cup
Football Celtic complete 'double treble' with Scottish Cup win
A Manchester United fan wears a Prince Harry mask ahead of the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United
Football United's Lukaku only fit to make bench in FA Cup final
Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso to hold talks with Deportivo Alaves over his future
Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signings