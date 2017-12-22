Home > Sports > Football >

Home Support :  Mohamed Salah builds pitches and helps couples get married in his village


Mohamed Salah builds pitches and helps couples get married in his village

The Liverpool winger continues to extend support to people in his village despite his current star status.

  • Published:
MOS.jpg play
Egyptians are very fond of Mohamed Salah. The 25-year-old has served his nation very well since making his debut for the Pharaohs in 2011.

Salah earned his first cap for Egypt at the age of 18, and since then he has become a national favouirite, exciting his compatriots with impeccable performances over the last six years.

2018 World Cup Qualifications - Africa - Egypt vs Congo play

Mohamed Salah

(REUTERS)

For many people around the world, though, especially Liverpool fans, the winger began to command cult status only this season, after joining the Reds.

However, for Egyptians, Salah has always been seen as a hero ever since he stepped out of the shores of the North African country to enhance his career.

The Liverpool speedster appears not only liked when on the pitch, but also for his off-field deeds.

UYY.PNG play

A feature by Daily Mail capturing the former Basel star’s routes has revealed that Salah’s connection with the people of his village is far deeper than many might know of.

The winger hails from Nagrig, 80 miles north of the Egyptian capital of Cairo, and has been pumping a chunk of his earnings into making sure that the people of his village are comfortable.

Salah has put up an equipment gym at the community and has also paid for the construction of an all-weather football pitch to be built at Mohamed Ayyad Al-Tantawy school, where he studied. 

UYYY.PNG play

Intriguingly, the Liverpool attacker’s kindness has no bounds and he has also been sponsoring couples who wish to get married with money.

Nagrig may not be one of the most economically stable cities in Egypt, but Salah’s continuous support to “his people” has made sure that they live happily in their own way.

UY.PNG play

And the 25-year-old looks destined to do more for the people of his village, having taken his career to another level since joining Liverpool.

Salah was recently voted the BBC African Footballer of The Year 2017, following a splendid 2017, where he also helped Egypt to qualify for a first World Cup since 1990.

He is also the favourite to win the CAF Footballer of the Year Award after emerging top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals in 16 games so far this season.

But above all the personal accolades is a heavy bond between himself and the people of his village.

