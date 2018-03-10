Home > Sports > Football >

How Alex Ferguson masterminded Man United's vicory over Liverpool


How Alex Ferguson masterminded Man United's vicory over Liverpool

Sir Alex Ferguson was on hand to give the Manchester United team some advice ahead of this Saturday's clash with Liverpool.

The legendary Red Devils boss, who famously made it his mission to knock Liverpool "off their perch", masterminded more than a few wins over the Merseyside giants in his time.

It's clear he still regards the game - as do many Manchester United fans - to be the biggest fixture of the club's domestic season.

And he was only too happy to give Jose Mourinho's side some tips ahead of the must-win match at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferguson met up with the Manchester United players at the Lowry Hotel on the eve of the clash.

There he gave them tips as they set about making their final preparations for the game, which is the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday.

United won the game  2-1.

