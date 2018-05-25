Home > Sports > Football >

How Real Madrid won three Champions League finals in four years


Champions League How Real Madrid won three finals in four years

Real Madrid will be targeting their fourth Champions League success in five years on Saturday as they go up against Liverpool in the final in Kiev.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane play

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid will be targeting their fourth Champions League success in five years on Saturday as they go up against Liverpool in the final in Kiev.

Here, we look at how Real held their nerve at the last stage to lift the cup in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

2013-14: Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid

Real had waited 12 years to win their 10th European crown, "La Decima", a feat that had swelled with importance the longer the delay dragged on. Beating city rivals and La Liga champions Atletico, who themselves had reached their first final since 1974, added some extra spice but the match is perhaps best remembered for the arrival of Gareth Bale, in his first season at the club, both at the back post in extra-time to head Real in front and as a star at the club. It proved a knock-out blow for Atleti, who had come within a whisker of pulling off their dream upset, only for Sergio Ramos to head in an equaliser in the third minute of added time, cancelling out Diego Godin´s opener. After Bale´s intervention, Marcelo and a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo made sure of the triumph.

2015-16: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Real win on penalties)

After losing to Juventus in the semis in 2015, Real reclaimed the trophy a year later, again against Atletico, this time on penalties. Zinedine Zidane, appointed five months earlier, joined the select group of those to have won Europe's most prestigious club competition both as a player and a coach while Bale proved his worth again with a dynamic, high-octane performance. It was difficult not to sympathise with Atleti, who had now twice come so close, but in the end, left with nothing. On this occasion, it was the post that proved the difference, Juanfran's penalty coming back off the woodwork and allowing Ronaldo to sweep home the decisive spot-kick. The Portugese celebrated in typical style, with his shirt off, muscles flexed, roaring towards the crowd.

2016-17: Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus

Ronaldo stole the show, principally from Mario Mandzukic who had scored one of the great Champions League goals, as the ball pinged between four Juventus players, without touching the grass, before Mandzukic chested and volleyed into the top corner. By the end, that superb strike had been relegated by Ronaldo's contribution, which included two goals, the 599th and 600th of his career, that left Juve crumpled in a heap. Casemiro put Real in front, with the young Marco Asensio adding a fourth late on after Juan Cuadrado´s red card reduced the Italians to 10 men. Bale had not been deemed fit enough to start but Ronaldo played like two Galacticos, having also scored a hat-trick in the semi-finals and five goals in the two legs of the quarters. A remarkable surge to a fourth Champions League title.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Christian Atsu: Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback Christian Atsu Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: The top 50 Champions League final stats Real Madrid vs Liverpool The top 50 Champions League final stats
Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama
Anas Exposé: A rare photo of how journalists ‘battled’ to take a shot of Nyantakyi at CID Headquarters Anas Exposé A rare photo of how journalists ‘battled’ to take a shot of Nyantakyi at CID Headquarters
Anas Expose': GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement Anas Expose' GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract Ghana Premier League Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi...bullet
7 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became...bullet
8 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Related Articles

Champions League Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain title
In Qatar Spain great Xavi signs on for two more years
Champions League Fans return 1,000 tickets as price hikes spell misery
Mauricio Pochettino Argentine footballer ends speculation over Spurs future by signing new deal
Champions League Final Istanbul to host 2020
Champions League Final Price hikes spell misery for fans
Jordan Henderson Club captain praises 'visionary' Klopp as Liverpool target European glory
Ballon d'Or Ronaldo versus Salah -- the award on the line?

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Countryman Songo
Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s interrogation
Five to forget: Jurgen Klopp has lost his last five finals as a coach
Jurgen Klopp Manager seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals
Barcelona star Andres Iniesta's Far East move will have been noted by players who might hitherto have considered China a more lucrative destination
Steve Perryman Iniesta coup puts J-League on the map
Mohamed Salah has lit up this season's Champions League on Liverpool's run to the final
Liverpool Club out to end Real hegemony in Champions League final