Home > Sports > Football >

Hughes knows Saints' fight far from finished


Football Hughes knows Saints' fight far from finished

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has insisted there is no danger of complacency setting in as the club continue their battle against relegation from the Premier League away to Everton on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mark Hughes was brought in to replace Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton boss in March play

Mark Hughes was brought in to replace Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton boss in March

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has insisted there is no danger of complacency setting in as the club continue their battle against relegation from the Premier League away to Everton on Saturday.

Victory over south coast rivals Bournemouth last weekend left the Saints just one point shy of safety with three league games left to play this season.

"I don't think we'll fall into the trap of thinking that we got job done last weekend because we haven't. Nowhere near it," said Hughes.

"It was a moment in time where we felt that emotion. I think everyone in the stadium felt that emotion and there was an outpouring but I felt it wasn't a bad thing," said Hughes, brought in to keep the Saints in the top flight after Mauricio Pellegrino was sacked in March.

"It brought everyone closer, it brought our fans closer to the team and maybe that distance had started to increase over the course of the season.

"For all the emotion that we saw and the fact we were able to at long last please our supporters we have to do it again and we don't want to disappoint our fans by losing at Everton."

Meanwhile Hughes, a former Wales boss whose managerial CV includes stints at Manchester City, Blackburn and Stoke, was unhappy that relegation rivals Swansea have more recovery time ahead of their key clash with Southampton on Tuesday.

The Saints' match at Goodison Park, Merseyside club Everton's home ground, kicks off at 5:30pm local time (1630 GMT) while the Swans start their game at Bournemouth at 3:00pm (1400 GMT).

"They make the point on the last day of the season that everyone has to play at the same time so maybe they should do that in the last two weeks of the season. Maybe that would be slightly more fair," said Hughes.

The former Manchester United striker added: "The Premier League is paid a huge amount by TV and at some point you have to pay the price and the pound of flesh is kick-off times and times when you'd rather play at 3pm on a Saturday.

"It's what the Premier League is and we accept sometimes it might not be as fair as it could be but if you take the money you have to pay the price."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Luyanda Ntsahngase: South African midfielder dies after being struck by lightning Luyanda Ntsahngase South African midfielder dies after being struck by lightning
Ghanaian Players Abroad: WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment Ghanaian Players Abroad WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment
Rangers FC: Stephen Gerrard gets first coaching job in Scotland Rangers FC Stephen Gerrard gets first coaching job in Scotland
Football: Conte hopes Chelsea benefit from Liverpool's European exertions Football Conte hopes Chelsea benefit from Liverpool's European exertions
Football: Gerrard's Rangers move a gamble for both sides Football Gerrard's Rangers move a gamble for both sides
Charity Game: Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash Charity Game Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
7 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
8 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea Player...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbersbullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's unexpected run to the Champions League final should help the club attract new players
Football Klopp banking on Champions League run pulling in new targets
A string of poor results sparked speculation over Claude Puel's future at Leicester City
Football Leicester owners back under-fire boss Claude Puel
New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed
Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard holds up a Rangers scarf at his unveiling as the club's new manager
Football Steven Gerrard unveiled as new Rangers boss