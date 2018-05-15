Home > Sports > Football >

Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss


Football Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been rewarded for keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League with a new three-year contract.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Staying put: Brighton manager Chris Hughton has agreed a new three-year deal play

Staying put: Brighton manager Chris Hughton has agreed a new three-year deal

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been rewarded for keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League with a new three-year contract.

Hughton, 59, guided Brighton back to the top flight for the first time in 34 years last season, and a famous 1-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month secured survival as they finished 15th.

"I'm delighted to have extended my time with the club, and I would like to thank the chairman, the board, my staff and everyone at the club, including our fans, for the support we've had in achieving our aims," Hughton said in a club statement on Tuesday.

"Our second season will be tougher, and we will need that spirit of togetherness to help us continue to progress - but once we've had a well-earned break and reflected on the season just gone, we will begin planning for 2018/19."

Chief executive Paul Barber hailed Hughton's "superb" record since taking charge in 2014.

"Chris's record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him," said Barber.

"Our first-ever Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Russia 2018: Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club
Football: Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final Football Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final
Football: Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024 Football Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024
Back to School: Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year Back to School Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
6 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
7 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet

Football

Under Mark Hughes, Southampton escaped Premier League relegation
Football Southampton negotiating to keep 'perfect fit' Hughes
Sam Allardyce is set to be sacked as Everton manager
Football Allardyce set for axe as Everton manager - reports
MTN FA Cup Kotoko, Hearts drawn apart in round of 64
Egypt's Al Ahly have just one point after two rounds of the CAF Champions League group phase
Football Kampala shock eight-time African champions Ahly