Home > Sports > Football >

Hull City player retires after deadly head collision with Garry Cahill


Premier League Hull City player retires after deadly head collision with Garry Cahill

Ryan Mason has called time on his professional football career following a head collision with Chelsea defender.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Hull City player retires after deadly head collision with Garry Cahill
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

English midfielder Ryan Mason has retired from football after he collided with Carry Cahill last year at the Stamford Bridge in a game between Hull City and Chelsea.

He was treated on the field before he was stretched off and has since been undergoing recovery process.

READ MORE: I was so surprised to hear I was sad

His decision to retire follows "the guidance of numerous world-renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons".

He said he had "worked tirelessly" to play again but "the risks involved had given him no option but to retire".

Mason started his career with Tottenham and joined Hull for a club record fee, believed to be about £13m, in August 2016.

After eight minutes of treatment on the pitch during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in January 2017, Mason was given oxygen as he was carried off on a stretcher.

He had surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London, where he stayed for a week afterwards, and has since spoken of feeling "lucky to be alive".

Mason started training with the club again in May last year but no expected return date was ever given.

Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky said in August that "the question is not just about football but about his life" when the player went to see a third specialist.

The Championship club said in a statement: "Ryan would like to put on record his thanks to all at the club who have aided his recovery to this point and he is indebted to them for their support and compassion over the past 12 months."

Tottenham manager Maurico Pochettino, who Mason played under at Spurs, said "the door is open for me to help him".

"He is 26 but his brain is amazing, he is an amazing person," he said. "He will be a very successful person in football, in everything he wants to do. For me, Ryan is a player who will always be special.

"Don't worry Ryan, you are going to be a successful person outside the pitch."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Burnley FC: Premier League side collects football kits for street children in Ghana Burnley FC Premier League side collects football kits for street children in Ghana
Football: Mahrez back in better shape at Leicester - Puel Football Mahrez back in better shape at Leicester - Puel
Football: Neymar and PSG aim to depose mighty Real in Champions League Football Neymar and PSG aim to depose mighty Real in Champions League
Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks part ways with coach Kobina Amissah Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks part ways with coach Kobina Amissah
Money Fall On You: Have a look at Jeffery Schlupp’s GHc 360k new car Money Fall On You Have a look at Jeffery Schlupp’s GHc 360k new car
Updates: Here's all you need to know about the Black Queens and WAFU tournament Updates Here's all you need to know about the Black Queens and WAFU tournament

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football
Sports: Premier League Team of The Week Sports Premier League Team of The Week
Video: ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death



Top Articles

1 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter Imani, the other...bullet
2 Sports Development Sports Ministry secures GH¢5m to finance UG stadium...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League I will quit Kotoko if they bribe a referee-...bullet
4 Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’...bullet
5 Football Has Premier League TV bubble burst?bullet
6 Football China's troubled Wanda sells stake in Atletico Madridbullet
7 Nikky Okyere This Ghanaian is a celebrity barber for most...bullet
8 Premier League Hull City player retires after deadly head...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League This is why Hearts of Oak...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
9 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of...bullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Cesc Fabregas has the perfect Valentine’s Day photo you need to see
Family Cesc Fabregas has the perfect Valentine’s Day photo you need to see
2018 WAFU Tournament Mercy Tagoe names starting XI for Ivory Coast clash against
Baba Rahman has a mission at Schalke and nothing will let him down
Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman has a mission at Schalke and nothing will stop him
Mario Balotelli complained to referee Nicolas Rainville about racist abuse at Dijon. The French league is investigating
Football Referee 'didn't hear' racist abuse of Balotelli