Hundreds walk, donate blood to support First Lady

Mamedia Ventures, an event organizer, has raised a number of pint of blood to feed the new Mother and Baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi after the maiden Independence Day health and fitness walk in Kumasi last Saturday.

Hundreds of people, dominated by those in the corporate world including communications giants, MTN, and the State Insurance Corporation (SIC) within the Kumasi metropolis participated in the two-hour walk through some principal streets of Kumasi to raise awareness of living a healthy lifestyle and to donate blood to feed KATH.

The blood donation was to support the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s foundation which was instrumental in raising GHC 10 million to builds the new unit to save mothers and their babies from dying during delivery.

Live band music and a number of cheer groups thronged the Baba Yara Stadium after the walk to donate in support of the first lady.

The otherwise peaceful walk turned into a carnival at the stadium when a number of fitness groups which had come for their normal early morning ‘brush-ups’ joined to be feasted by Blow-Chem Limited, dealers in yum-mie noodles, Bel Aquah water and Bel Aquah drinks.

The CEO of Mamedia, Nii Maale Adjei, told the Daily Graphic that the event put together in collaboration with MTN Foundation and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was to encourage and motivate residents to take to daily 30 minutes brisk walk to improve on their health and to cut done on the national health bill.

He said the walk would be enhanced from next year with a lot more health related segments to educate the public on health issues and stress on some of the ‘silent killers.’

It was supported by SIC, Everpure Mineral water , M&G Pharmaceuticals, Kofikrom Pharmacy and Licking lips Youghurt.

Credit: Dornu's Corner