Home > Sports > Football >

Hundreds walk, donate blood to support First Lady


Health Walk Hundreds walk, donate blood to support First Lady

  • Published:
play Hundreds walk, donate blood to support First Lady
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mamedia Ventures, an event organizer, has raised a number of pint of blood to feed the new Mother and Baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi after the maiden Independence Day health and fitness walk in Kumasi last Saturday.

Hundreds of people, dominated by those in the corporate world including communications giants, MTN, and the State Insurance Corporation (SIC) within the Kumasi metropolis participated in the two-hour walk through some principal streets of Kumasi to raise awareness of living a healthy lifestyle and to donate blood to feed KATH.

The blood donation was to support the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s foundation which was instrumental in raising GHC 10 million to builds the new unit to save mothers and their babies from dying during delivery.

Live band music and a number of cheer groups thronged the Baba Yara Stadium after the walk to donate in support of the first lady.

The otherwise peaceful walk turned into a carnival at the stadium when a number of fitness groups which had come for their normal early morning ‘brush-ups’ joined to be feasted by Blow-Chem Limited, dealers in yum-mie noodles, Bel Aquah water and Bel Aquah drinks.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after Barcelona defeat

The CEO of Mamedia, Nii Maale Adjei, told the Daily Graphic that the event put together in collaboration with MTN Foundation and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was to encourage and motivate residents to take to daily 30 minutes brisk walk to improve on their health and to cut done on the national health bill.

He said the walk would be enhanced from next year with a lot more health related segments to educate the public on health issues and stress on some of the ‘silent killers.’

It was supported by SIC, Everpure Mineral water , M&G Pharmaceuticals, Kofikrom Pharmacy and Licking lips Youghurt. 

Credit: Dornu's Corner 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

FA Cup: This is why Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan will be missing Tottenham clash FA Cup This is why Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan will be missing Tottenham clash
Ghana Football Association: George Afriyie declares intension to contest for GFA President Ghana Football Association George Afriyie declares intension to contest for GFA President
Football: FIFA gives VAR green light for World Cup, lifts 30-year Iraq ban Football FIFA gives VAR green light for World Cup, lifts 30-year Iraq ban
Football: FIFA lifts three-decade ban on Iraq hosting international matches Football FIFA lifts three-decade ban on Iraq hosting international matches
Football: Mourinho tells United flops to grow up Football Mourinho tells United flops to grow up
Football: Coaching Italy would be extraordinary - Mancini Football Coaching Italy would be extraordinary - Mancini

Recommended Videos

Christian Atsu: Footballer Organizes Fundraising For Needy Children Christian Atsu Footballer Organizes Fundraising For Needy Children
Video: Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today
Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Check out pictures and videos that went viral...bullet
3 Breaking FIFA Rules Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause...bullet
4 Oops! Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as social...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid draw Juventus in quarter-finalsbullet
6 UEFA Champions League This is the day and time for the quarter...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts release list of registered...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League These 8 clubs have qualified for...bullet
9 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
3 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
4 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
10 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet

Football

Stevan Jovetic continued his excellent run of form by scoring the winner against Lille
Football Jovetic strikes as Monaco fight back to beat Lille
'Really happy': FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a press conference in Bogota after the FIFA Council gave the green light to VAR technology at the World Cup
Football 'Transparent, fairer': FIFA gives VAR green light for World Cup
'Really happy': FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a press conference in Bogota after the FIFA Council gave the green light to VAR technology at the World Cup
Football FIFA gives VAR green light for World Cup
Juventus' team players celebrate after winning at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Atalanta on March 14, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
Football Allegri's Juve avoid Barca but face 'favourites' Real