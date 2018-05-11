Home > Sports > Football >

I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure


Ghana Premier League I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure

Ahmed Toure says he still has some love the Porcupine Warriors and will play for the side if Kotoko could afford what Asec Mimosas demand

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asec Mimosas striker Ahmed Toure has come out to debunk reports in the media that he did say Kumasi Asante Kotoko treated unfairly.

Toure stated that he still have some affection towards the club and is ready to play for the side again when the opportunity presents itself.

READ ALSO:Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure

However, Toure in speaking to Kumasi base radio station stated that his statement was rather misquoted

“I didn’t say Asante Kotoko treated me badly”

“I said some of the Management at that time treated me badly and not the club. I love Asante Kotoko and I’m ready to play for them if they can afford to pay what ASEC Mimosa will ask. I never said I will not play in Ghana again” 

The striker who scored 13 goals in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season also revealed that the CEO of Asanti Gold contacted him for his services

Champion (Dr Kwaku Frimpong) is my friend, he called me and asked about my availability. I told him everything he need to know. But for now, I’m a player of ASEC Mimosa but you can never say never”

READ ALSO:Yusif Basigi names provisional Black Princesses squad ahead of World Cup

Toure has scored 18 goals in 14matches for Asec Mimosas

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Division One Player of the Year: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature
Premier League: Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night Premier League Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night
Mega projects: Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose Mega projects Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose
Football: Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019 Football Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019
Football: Leeds United cap controversial Myanmar tour with win Football Leeds United cap controversial Myanmar tour with win
Football: Conte won't take blame as Chelsea face top four exile Football Conte won't take blame as Chelsea face top four exile

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
5 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew...bullet
7 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid relegation
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy
Football Pochettino vows to celebrate Spurs success
Jurgen Klopp is confident Mohamed Salah will cope with increased demands on his time.
Football Salah can cope with hectic schedule -- Klopp
Young hopeful Sylvester Botchway looks forward to a Black Satellites call-up