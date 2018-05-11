I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure

news

Asec Mimosas striker Ahmed Toure has come out to debunk reports in the media that he did say Kumasi Asante Kotoko treated unfairly.

Toure stated that he still have some affection towards the club and is ready to play for the side again when the opportunity presents itself.

However, Toure in speaking to Kumasi base radio station stated that his statement was rather misquoted

“I didn’t say Asante Kotoko treated me badly”

“I said some of the Management at that time treated me badly and not the club. I love Asante Kotoko and I’m ready to play for them if they can afford to pay what ASEC Mimosa will ask. I never said I will not play in Ghana again”

The striker who scored 13 goals in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season also revealed that the CEO of Asanti Gold contacted him for his services

Champion (Dr Kwaku Frimpong) is my friend, he called me and asked about my availability. I told him everything he need to know. But for now, I’m a player of ASEC Mimosa but you can never say never”

Toure has scored 18 goals in 14matches for Asec Mimosas