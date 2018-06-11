I’ll rejoin the Black Stars in September- Kwadwo Asamoah

news

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has stated that he is likely to return to the Black Stars in September.

Kwadwo Asamoah was speaking to Citi Fm when he stated that he would return to the national team fold when Ghana embark on 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Asamoah who has been out of the senior national team in speaking to Citi Fm did admit he has been looking for the right time to return to Ghana since his exit in 2014.

“Honestly speaking, I will come back to the national team,

Although I’ve been speaking I will come back to the national team for a year or two, I was always looking for the right time."

Asamoah also revealed that he had been called up to play the friendlies against Japan and Iceland but pleaded to opt out due to personal issues

I spoke to coach Kwasi [Appiah] about a month ago – getting to the end of the season. He called me for these recent friendly games but unfortunately, I told him I had some personal issues that I will like to fix before joining the Black Stars. So I pleaded with him and he also understood because this is the moment that I needed to sort issues out since the season is over. And these games were just friendlies.”

Kwadwo Asamoah thereafter revealed he will be back in September

“For the national team, it’s not like I’ve quit it. I’m telling you I will be with the national team very soon. Yeah, I will be back [in September for the Afcon qualifiers] and beyond,”

Ghana is scheduled to resume the qualifiers to Cameroon 2019 Afcon with a trip to Kenya on September 7.

The Black Stars began the qualifiers in Group F with a 5-0 thumping of Ethiopia in Kumasi last year.