I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien


I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien

The former Chelsea midfielder is proud of what he has achieved thus far as

Michael Essien has indicated that it is all smiles when he cast his minds back to his football career.

Essien, 35 has has an illustrious career, having won the French Ligue 1, English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, etc.

And aside sensational club career Essien played a role in helping Ghana qualify for their maiden FIFA World Cup in 2006 and also represented his country in the 2014 Mundial.

However, the legendary Ghanaian midfielder has had torrid in his football career and is currently clubless, but he is satisfied with his achievement as a footballer

"I look back and smile with pride at what I have achieved and what I have done in football," Essien told KweseESPN.

"Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed and loved every bit of my football career."

"I know one day it will come to an end and when it does, I will have some very good memories."

"The idea of stopping is not difficult for me because I have known for some time now that I'm getting to that point."

"The most difficult part is what to do after football."

The midfielder spent nine successful years with English side Chelsea - where he won ten trophies between 2005/06 - 2009/10

"I had a great time when I was there [Chelsea]," said, the midfielder, who won the Blues' Best Player award in 2006-07.

