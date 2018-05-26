Home > Sports > Football >

'I need to play' -- Bale hints at Real exit after Champions League heroics


Football 'I need to play' -- Bale hints at Real exit after Champions League heroics

Gareth Bale hinted he will consider leaving Real Madrid after the Wales star inspired their 3-1 Champions League triumph over Liverpool with one of the greatest goals ever scored in the final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gareth Bale scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history with a sensational overhead scissor kick play

Gareth Bale scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history with a sensational overhead scissor kick

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gareth Bale hinted he will consider leaving Real Madrid after the Wales star inspired their 3-1 Champions League triumph over Liverpool with one of the greatest goals ever scored in the final.

Bale blasted an astonishing overhead kick to put Real ahead in the 64th minute and sealed the silverware with his second goal -- a long-range effort in the closing moments that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius dropped into his own net.

It was an incredible contribution from Bale, who had been on the pitch for only three minutes when he launched into his brilliant acrobatic effort.

The 28-year-old, who also scored in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid, has now won four Champions League crowns since moving to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013.

But Bale has endured a difficult season marred by regular spells on the bench as he struggled to convince Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to give him a starting place.

Amid talk of a potential close-season move to Manchester United, Bale was asked if there was a chance he could return to the Premier League in the coming months.

His answer expressed his frustration with Zidane and will be seen as a clear come-and-get-me plea to England's biggest clubs.

"Obviously I was very disappointed not to start the game, I felt I deserved it but the manager makes the decisions," Bale told BT Sport.

"The best I have been doing is to come on and make an impact, I certainly did.

"I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season.

"I had an injury five, six weeks in but I've been fit ever since.

"I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it."

Bale's majestic contribution underlined the quality he can bring to a team willing to pay Madrid's asking price.

The substitute said the goal was the best of his career.

"It has to be the best goal. In a Champions League final, there is no bigger stage. I am just happy to get the win," he said.

"It is a team game but when you are a substitute, it is a game of more than 11 players. I made an impact."

After flopping in La Liga, Madrid have salvaged their season in style, clinching a third successive Champions League title -- the club's 13th in their illustrious history.

"We know what we have achieved and how good we have been. The league was disappointing but we won the Champions League. It turns out to be a great season," Bale added.

"We let everyone else speak. We know how hungry we are in the changing room, how prepared and motivated we are."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real Football Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real
Football: Three things we learned from the Champions League final Football Three things we learned from the Champions League final
Football: Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League Football Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool's forward off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time Mohamed Salah Liverpool's forward off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time
Football: Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final Football Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final
Football: Cairney the hero as Fulham strike it rich with Premier League promotion Football Cairney the hero as Fulham strike it rich with Premier League promotion

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpoolbullet
6 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for Real...bullet
7 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13bullet
8 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
9 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet

Football

Italy's national football team new coach Roberto Mancini (L) speaks with Italy's striker Ciro Immobile during a training session on May 24, 2018 at Coverciano's training camp near Florence.
Football Newcomers Baselli, Mandragora want to seize Italy chance
While diehard Liverpool fans poured into Kiev, the big day also arrived with anticipation at fever pitch among those who stayed on Merseyside
Football 'It's our destiny' -- Fans paint Liverpool red ahead of Champions League final
A Real Madrid supporter cheers prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018
Football Real fans in Madrid dreaming of 'la decimotercera'
UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash