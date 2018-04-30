Home > Sports > Football >

I never betrayed Nyantakyi-George Afriyie


George Afriyie has refuted claims that he has ever betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi

George Afriyie has refuted claims that he has ever betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former GFA Vice President George Afriyie has debunked claims that he betrayed the incumbent GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi.

George Afriyie after announcing his interest in contesting the highest position of Ghana Football has had allegation and claims of the fact that he betrayed the incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi.

George Afriyie was speaking on Asempa Fm when he categorically stated he will be last person to go behind Kwesi Nyantakyi

“I have never betrayed Nyantakyi. I have always been truthful to him. If that’s what is termed as betrayal then I don’t know,” he said.

“I have always supported him, even in the most difficult times, so how could I betray him.”

He then supported his stance by stating how he voted Kwesi Nyantakyi into office for the FIFA Executive Council Committee in 2016

“Nyantakyi got elected by one single vote. He made it unto the FIFA Council by just one vote. I voted for him. I defied his orders and voted for him, because I believed in him. How could I possibly betray him?”

George Afriyie happens to be the 4 Vice President under Nyantakyi’s 13 year reign as GFA Boss.

