Head of AshantiGold CK Akonnor has stated that he was not aware of the acquisition of Saddick Adams into his setup.

Saddick Adams who has some pedigree with regards to exposure in his football did not experience the best of stints with the Porcupine Warriors in the 2016/2017 season.

However, he did end the season in a very majestic note after scoring a hat trick against eternal rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday did confirm the fact that Saddick Adams had left the club for AshantiGold.

However in speaking to Nhyira FM, the head coach stated that the side he was not aware of the Saddick Adams deal.

"Well up to now I’m not I have read it in the papers about Saddick Adams, but I know of Donkor whom I believe will be part of the team on Wednesday, so I'll say we are working hard towards the game against Dreams FC."

Saddick Adams will be the second player to complete a move from Kotoko after signing the Kumasi based side's former deputy skipper which Akonnor was very much aware of

"You know like I told you, we have discussed about players who are coming with Frederick Acheampong, who is the CEO. However, I have read about some issues which were not been part of our discussions but it's in the public domain, if I’m being honest about it. I don’t know much about it but I know of Eric because we discussed it thoroughly so I'm aware of that."

AshantiGold currently occupy the 4 spot with 2 points behind league leaders Medeama SC . The miners at this stage are still in pole position to challenge for the title

AshantiGold will play at home against CK Akonnor’s former side Dreams FC on Wednesday.30 May for Match day 14 of the Ghana Premier League