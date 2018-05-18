I think it was lazy journalism to say Beach Soccer is dead

news

The President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has stated has responded to a number of journalists who were on air referring to Beach Soccer a “dead sport” in Ghana.

Beach Soccer in Ghana had gone through a year of inactivity due to challenges faced with regards to lack of financial and logistical support.

READ ALSO:Beach Soccer Unity Cup to be heavily supported by Kasapreko

However, the Ghana Beach Soccer is looking forward to make a massive comeback with the 2018 Beach Soccer Unity Cup.

In speaking to Pulse Ghana Yaw Ampofo Ankrah had some few words to share considering the inactivity of Ghana Beach Soccer for a year.

“You hear people say not nice words like Beach Soccer is useless, the people running it are clueless and all kinds of things”

“Well, maybe Beach Soccer was useless and we were clueless but we have learnt.” We have been resurrected and at least we took one full year to look at what the problem was.”

“It will have been fool hardy to just go responding to all the negative comments running through a section in the media.”

I believe the section of the media were entitled to come up with such headlines as they were not willing to go the extra mile to find out what is happening in the Central,Western,Volta and Greater Accra Region and our plans to expand.”

Of course when you don’t have sponsorship you cannot do much.

“We have to eat humble pie and say that we grew faster than we expected and we could not cope.”

Thankfully we have sat with GFA officials including the President himself and Technical Director Coach Francis Oti Akenteng I can tell you that the GFA is happy to support Beach Soccer.”

“There will be processes that will need to be followed with regards with the FA adopting the sport. In the meantime, we get support from the FA with logistics and training for the upcoming AFCON."

It is not doom and gloom for Beach Soccer. It may have been dead but now it has resurrected. We harbor no ill feelings towards those who attacked us. All we say is our doors are open invite us to your studios drill us and question us.

I think it is lazy journalism and unfair to spew all these headlines without facts to back it. We are however hopeful the AU Day Unity Cup will single the comeback of Beach Soccer.”

READ ALSO:Ghana Beach Soccer Unity Cup could be the next big thing

The AU Day Unity Cup runs from 25th to 27th May at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.