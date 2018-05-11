Home > Sports > Football >

I was better than Cristiano Ronaldo in my prime-Dong Bortey


Benard Dong Bortey believes he was better than the 5 time ballon d'dor winner in his prime

Former Accra Hearts of Oak talisman Dong Bortey believes he was a better player than Dong Bortey in his prime.

Bernard Dong Bortey was speaking on Zylofon Fm where he stated his ambition was to be the best player in the world however he could not attain that feat because he could not make it to Europe.

"I was better than Cristiano Ronaldo in my prime. My ambition was to win the world best player award

Bortey had an incredible spell with the Phobians for 9 years where he won 4 premier league titles and the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.

Bernard Dong Bortey emerged the joint top scorer in the 2002 Ghana Premier League season.

The 35 year old was also made 27 appearances for the Black Stars as he scored 9 goals in the process.

Hearts of Oak have failed to win the Ghana Premier League since 2009 which was the last year Dong Bortey played for the club

Football

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian kept Manchester United at bay
Premier League Lacklustre Man Utd seal second with stalemate at West Ham
High security: Turkish soldiers sit in the stands during Thursday's Turkish Cup final
Turkish Akhisarspor stun Fenerbahce to win Cup
English Premier League Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw
Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears