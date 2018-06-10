Pulse.com.gh logo
'I was given a gift, not bribe' – Saani Daara


play
The outspoken Director of Communications of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied talking bribe after he was implicated in the latest investigated piece of ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Sannie Daara was caught on camera ordering his aide to receive a bribe of GHC4, 000 from Tiger Eye PI in the Anas expose to uncover the rots in Ghana football.

The motive for the money was after agreeing to persuade the technical handlers of the Black Stars to give Thomas Abbey a call-up to the Black Stars.

Abbey was the best player on the local scene, scoring 14 goals to be the third top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, despite playing as a winger.

READ ALSO: Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rot

But, local players hardly earn a place to the Black Stars, so the motivation to entice Sannie Daara to influence his call-up.

But in a quick rebuttal, Sannie Daara said the money handed to his assistant by the Tiger Eye team was a gift.

The former BBC journalist maintained that, he was rewarded for his wise counsel and not bribe as they want people to believe.

“Under normal circumstance, if you give me a gift I will take it but I said give it to this guy because he might be of need” Saani Daara opined.

