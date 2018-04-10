Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angeles

news

Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems to be having the time of his life at his new work place in Los Angeles as he did not pass up the chance to attend a basketball game between the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center.

The former Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United star met the former LA Lakers basketball player Shaquille O’neal as they had a little chit chat at Court side.

Ibrahimovic posted a picture of both of them on Instagram with the caption

XL vs XXXL'.

Ibrahimovic with the height of 6ft 5in to O'Neal's 7ft 1in, joined the Galaxy last month after leaving Manchester United.

The Swedish made an immediate impact with scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC

LA Galaxy play Chicago Fire this weekend after losing 2-0 to Sporting Kansas at home.