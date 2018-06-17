Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Iceland boss hails 'schoolbook' defending against Argentina


Football Iceland boss hails 'schoolbook' defending against Argentina

Iceland's battling 1-1 draw against Argentina in their first-ever World Cup match was a "schoolbook" example of how to keep Lionel Messi quiet, the coach of the Nordic minnows said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson takes a World Cup training session play

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson takes a World Cup training session

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iceland's battling 1-1 draw against Argentina in their first-ever World Cup match was a "schoolbook" example of how to keep Lionel Messi quiet, the coach of the Nordic minnows said Sunday.

Alfred Finnbogason cancelled out Sergio Aguero's opening goal before Hannes Halldorsson saved a Messi penalty in the second half on Saturday as Iceland emerged with a creditable point.

"If you are teaching defence against such a team then this 90 minutes is a schoolbook example of how to do it," coach Heimir Hallgrimsson told reporters at the team's Black Sea coast base near Gelendzhik.

"To deny a team like Argentina that has incredible individual skills, you have to close the spaces and defend correctly one on one," he said.

"It was not one player who stopped Messi or any of the others, it was collective teamwork."

"You have to respect Messi like you do everyone you play against but if you stand by and idolise him he's going to take advantage of that and go past you, so you have to play your normal game," said captain Aron Gunnarsson.

The island nation of 330,000 is the smallest ever to qualify for the World Cup finals but emphatically showed again they can mix it with the heavyweights of the game.

At Euro 2016, Iceland drew against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and famously beat England on the way to the quarter-finals.

The point won against Argentina creates a "more relaxed atmosphere and easier sleep" in the run-up to Iceland's next tie against Group D opponents Nigeria in Volgograd on Friday, said Hallgrimsson.

"We knew a point would be a good result but it's just business done," said Gunnarsson. "We can't dwell on it, or think that we've won something. If we don't focus on Nigeria, then that point will be good for nothing".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: World Cup stars more protected than ever but the magic of the fans endures Football World Cup stars more protected than ever but the magic of the fans endures
Football: Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat Football Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat
Football: Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign Football Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign
Ghana Football: C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA
Football: Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps Football Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps
Football: Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move Football Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
5 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probebullet
8 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from...bullet
9 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three...bullet
10 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Senegal forward Sadio Mane takes part in a training session in Kaluga, Russia
Football Sadio Mane: shy youngster to global star
Gustav Svensson fled Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the Crimea peninsula
Football World Cup return to conflict zone for Sweden's Svensson
Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal in Kratovo, outside Moscow
Football 'Can't compare Messi and Ronaldo', says Portugal's Silva
Juan Carlos Osorio took over the Mexico job in 2015
Football Mexico coach vows to go 'head to head' with Germany