Home > Sports > Football >

'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns Chelsea


Football 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns Chelsea

Antonio Conte has warned Chelsea he will never change his demanding ways as the FA Cup winning boss waits to discover if he will be sacked.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Feeling the strain: Antonio Conte looks downcast despite the FA Cup final win over Man United at Wembley play

Feeling the strain: Antonio Conte looks downcast despite the FA Cup final win over Man United at Wembley

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Antonio Conte has warned Chelsea he will never change his demanding ways as the FA Cup winning boss waits to discover if he will be sacked.

Conte ended a troubled season on a high note thanks to Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Saturday's final at Wembley.

Eden Hazard's first half penalty was followed by a backs to the wall display as Conte won the second trophy of his two-year reign in what may prove his final game in charge.

Whether FA Cup glory will be enough to convince Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich not to sack Conte remains in doubt after the Blues finished fifth in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League qualification.

The Italian has been embroiled in a turbulent campaign marred by his feud with the club's hierarchy over their failure to back his transfer plans following last season's Premier League title triumph.

Conte is also said to have infuriated several Chelsea stars with his intense personality and regimented training sessions.

But the former Juventus and Italy coach is adamant his managerial style has made him a "serial winner" who should be respected.

In a clear warning that he will never stop pushing his players or demanding boardroom backing, Conte emerged from the jubilant Chelsea dressing room to send a defiant message to his club.

Still soaked in champagne from the post-match celebrations, Conte said: "After two years the club knows me very well. If they want to continue to work with me, they know me.

"I can't change. My way is always the same; hard work and to build a strong mentality with my players.

"I can't change. I'm this and I think my past speaks very clear as a player and as a manager.

"You can say what you want, but I'm a serial winner.

"I showed this in England in a difficult moment for the club. I've showed this today, because we found the right way to win this trophy.

"There are moments that you have a lot of questions for yourself. To win in this way this season gives me more satisfaction than my wins in the past."

'We must be honest'

Conte, who won three Serie A titles with Juventus, has one year left on his contract after signing an improved deal without an extension at the end of last season.

But the 48-year-old has given the impression for much of the season that he would have no problem leaving Stamford Bridge because he knows he would still be in demand from top clubs.

Asked if he expects to be in charge next season, Conte said he would respect whatever decision was taken.

"I always say I'm committed to this club, to respect my contract," he said.

"As you know very well our job is not simple. I understand that the club can make a decision, a positive decision, a negative decision. I'm the first to understand.

"I'm the coach of a great, important club. It's right that the club demands of me a lot. For sure we'll make the best decision."

In truth, Conte may have burned too many bridges to stay with Chelsea amid speculation that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri are Abramovich's top targets to succeed him.

In another swipe at Chelsea's refusal to sign his top targets last year, he added: "As you know very well I predicted the difficulty at the start of the season.

"To miss a place in the Champions League is not good for a club like Chelsea.

"We must be honest to tell this. But at the same time you have to know the real situation.

"There is the possibility with this group of players we did the maximum."

If Conte does leave, it will be despite the support of Chelsea's fans, who serenaded him as he joined in the celebrations on the Wembley turf.

"After these two seasons I will always love this colour, these fans, this club. Even if my future must be in a different way," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ray Wilkins memorial match: Michael Essien features as Chelsea Legends lose to Inter Milan Legends Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as Chelsea Legends lose to Inter Milan Legends
DFB Pokal: K.P Boateng's Frankfurt beat Bayern to win title DFB Pokal K.P Boateng's Frankfurt beat Bayern to win title
Football: Mourinho bemoans losing at his own game to Chelsea's Conte Football Mourinho bemoans losing at his own game to Chelsea's Conte
Football: Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade Football Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade
Football: Coach Favre to quit Nice amid Dortmund rumours Football Coach Favre to quit Nice amid Dortmund rumours
Football: Depay treble sees Lyon beat Nice and pip Marseille to Champions League spot Football Depay treble sees Lyon beat Nice and pip Marseille to Champions League spot

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico...bullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for...bullet
7 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
8 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
9 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Frankfurt's Croatian forward Ante Rebic (L) gets past Bayern Munich's German defender Niklas Suele to score the opening goal during the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018.
Football Rebic ruins Heynckes farewell as Frankurt shock Bayern in cup final
Zinedine Zidane saw Gareth Bale press his claim for a Champions League final starting berth and Cristiano Ronaldo make a goalscoring return to action
Football Ronaldo and Bale score but Real slip to draw at Villarreal
"I grew up here and I'm faithful to my country," Gelsenkirchen-born Mesut Ozil was quoted as saying
Football Gundogan, Ozil meet German president after Erdogan controversy
Galatasaray's players celebrate their 2017-2018 champions title in Izmir on May 19, 2018
Football Galatasaray win 21st Turkish title after tense night