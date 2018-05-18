Home > Sports > Football >

I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho


Football I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Chelsea fans he will never hate them no matter how much abuse he receives during Saturday's FA Cup final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jose Mourinho has buried the hatchet with Chelsea fans play

Jose Mourinho has buried the hatchet with Chelsea fans

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Chelsea fans he will never hate them no matter how much abuse he receives during Saturday's FA Cup final.

Mourinho remains the most successful boss in Chelsea's history after winning three Premier League titles, as well as the three League Cups and one FA Cup, during his two spells with the west London club.

But some Chelsea supporters no longer show the same gratitude and adulation to Mourinho as they did when he won the team's first English title for 50 years in 2005.

Mourinho angered Blues fans by joining their rivals United and the tension boiled over when Chelsea won a fiery FA Cup quarter-final between the sides at Stamford Bridge last season.

Mourinho, twice sacked by Chelsea, was branded a "Judas" by supporters who sang "you're not special any more", to which the Portuguese coach responded by saying "Judas is still number one" in a reminder to his tormentors of how successful he had been with their club.

Ahead of this weekend's clash between his current and former teams at Wembley, Mourinho made it clear he wouldn't be drawn into more verbal sparring because he still respects the fans who stuck by him when he was on the verge of being axed by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

"The only thing I say in relation to Chelsea supporters is since my first day in 2004 until my last day when I was sacked a couple of years ago they were with me unconditionally," Mourinho said.

"They were with me every day, even on the two days I was sacked. That I will never forget.

"They did what I think great supporters do, they support their manager unconditionally until the last day.

"I remember when we played Dynamo Kiev, a Champions League match when people were already talking about me being sacked.

"I remember the whole stadium standing and singing for me. That was in a difficult moment when the results were not good.

"If they hate me, if they dislike me, if they don't respect me, that is something I can't control.

"But you dont have any (negative) quotes from me about Chelsea supporters, not one word."

Buried the hatchet

After feuding with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte for much of this season, Mourinho also revealed this week that he has buried the hatchet with the Italian.

But, with Conte reportedly set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after falling out with the club's hierarchy, Mourinho is intent of giving his successor a painful end to the season by leading United to a record-equalling 13th FA Cup.

Mourinho doesn't believe the speculation surrounding Conte will prove a distraction for Chelsea, but he admitted to being intrigued to see if reports linking former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to the Blues prove correct.

"Honestly I still don't know what Antonio's situation is because I didn't read or listen to him saying he's leaving," Mourinho said.

"I have no information that it's Antonio's last match.

"Of course sometimes I listen to what is written or people saying Antonio is leaving, Luis Enrique is coming, the other is coming.

"You ask if I am interested. I am curious. But in relation to the match if it is his last, it won't change his approach or his team's approach."

Mourinho confirmed that David De Gea will start in goal for United because his understudy Sergio Romero isn't sharp enough after an injury lay-off.

Romero had played in four of United's five FA Cup matches this season and was selected ahead of De Gea for the Europa League final win over Ajax last season.

If Mourinho leaves Wembley with the trophy, it will be his 13th cup final success in 15 attempts.

"The only thing I can say is I like to play the matches. That is how you should approach finals," he said.

"You shouldn't go less than very happy. That is the one thing present in all my finals over all these years."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte Football Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte
Football: Three years after going bust, Parma back in Italy's Serie A Football Three years after going bust, Parma back in Italy's Serie A
Football: Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero Football Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero
Football: Rowdy Ajaccio fans force postponement of Le Havre clash Football Rowdy Ajaccio fans force postponement of Le Havre clash
Football: Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero Football Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero
Football: Rowdy Ajaccio fans force postponement of Le Havre clash Football Rowdy Ajaccio fans force postponement of Le Havre clash

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is...bullet
4 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from...bullet
7 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah...bullet
9 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
10 Football Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

A number of former players have made allegations of racial abuse against two coaches for Chelsea's youth team, Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix
Football Ex-Chelsea youth player alleges racial abuse
 
English Premier League Ayew brothers’ manager sacked at Swansea City
Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean clubs ‘come & buy me’
 
Russia 2018 Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case