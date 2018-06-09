Pulse.com.gh logo
I'm on the mend - Salah tells Egypt's President


Football I'm on the mend - Salah tells Egypt's President

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi he is well on the road to recovery following a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

Mohamed Salah gives the Egyptian President an upbeat assessment of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final play

Mohamed Salah gives the Egyptian President an upbeat assessment of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final

(Egyptian Presidency/AFP)
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi he is well on the road to recovery following a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

"The president was reassured on the health condition of the player 'Mohamed Salah', who affirmed that his condition is improving notably and that he is on his way to recovery, god willing," presidency spokesman Bassam Radi said on Saturday.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out of the May 26 Champions League final in tears clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Salah has undergone treatment in Valencia, Spain, in the hope of playing a role in Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

He was included in the Egyptian squad announced on Monday.

The Pharaohs will carry out their final training session in Egypt on Saturday night in Cairo before they travel to Russia on Sunday.

On May 30, the federation had said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, meaning he could miss Egypt's opening World Cup Group A fixture against Uruguay on June 15.

Egypt will then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

