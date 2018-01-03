news

Several football stars will be in attendance to grace the occasion when CAF give big recognition to deserving individuals and teams for their contribution in 2017.

George Oppong Weah, president elect of Liberia and a three-time winner of the African Footballer of the year will lead the tall list of football legends who will be in the Ghanaian capital, Accra for the moment everybody is looking forward to.

Abedi Pele Ayew, also three times winner of the most prestigious individual award on the continent will also be present, so as his compatriots Sammy Kuffour, who missed out on the award twice as runner-up, Ibrahim Sunday the first Ghanaian to be crowned the king of Africa and Abdul Razak ‘Golden Boy’ winner of the award in 1978.

Others are Nigerian trio, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba, Cameroonian and four-time winner, Samuel Eto’o Fils and compatriot Patrick Mboma, Ivorian Yaya Toure, a four-time winner and countryman Didier Drogba, El Hadji Diouf of Senegaland Ryad Mahrez- the last winner of the award.

The rest are Mustapha Hadji of Morocco, Malian Frederic Kanoute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Togolese Emmanuel Adebayor.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Gabon’s Aubameyang and Sadio Mane of Senegal are the contenders for the prestigious African Player of the Year whilst the trio of Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa) and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon) battle it out for the Women’s Player of the Year.