Home > Sports > Football >

In Accra :  These are the football legends to attend CAF Awards Gala


In Accra These are the football legends to attend CAF Awards Gala

The 2017 Aiteo CAF awards gala will host several football stars both retired and active ones on Thursday.

  • Published:
Image
play These are the football legends to attend CAF Awards Gala
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Several football stars will be in attendance to grace the occasion when CAF give big recognition to deserving individuals and teams for their contribution in 2017.

George Oppong Weah, president elect of Liberia and a three-time winner of the African Footballer of the year will lead the tall list of football legends who will be in the Ghanaian capital, Accra for the moment everybody is looking forward to.

play

 

 

Abedi Pele Ayew, also three times winner of the most prestigious individual award on the continent will also be present, so as his compatriots Sammy Kuffour, who missed out on the award twice as runner-up, Ibrahim Sunday the first Ghanaian to be crowned the king of Africa and Abdul Razak ‘Golden Boy’ winner of the award in 1978.

play

 

 

play

 

play

play

 

Others are Nigerian trio, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba, Cameroonian and four-time winner, Samuel Eto’o Fils and compatriot Patrick Mboma, Ivorian Yaya Toure, a four-time winner and countryman Didier Drogba, El Hadji Diouf of Senegaland Ryad Mahrez- the last winner of the award.

play

 

The rest are Mustapha Hadji of Morocco, Malian Frederic Kanoute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Togolese Emmanuel Adebayor.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Gabon’s Aubameyang and Sadio Mane of Senegal are the contenders for the prestigious African Player of the Year whilst the trio of Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa) and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon) battle it out for the Women’s Player of the Year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: PSG football club lure in fans with escape games Football PSG football club lure in fans with escape games
Football: Klopp juggles Coutinho, Salah, Van Dijk for Everton tie Football Klopp juggles Coutinho, Salah, Van Dijk for Everton tie
Football: Wenger rages at 'farcical' penalty, vows to fight charge Football Wenger rages at 'farcical' penalty, vows to fight charge
Premier League: Bellerin late goal rescues point for Arsenal in incredible 2-2 against Chelsea Premier League Bellerin late goal rescues point for Arsenal in incredible 2-2 against Chelsea
Football: Holders Juventus into Italian Cup semi-finals Football Holders Juventus into Italian Cup semi-finals
Football: Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain Football Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain

Recommended Videos

The 'pastors' are at it again: Eboue isolated himself from his family upon pastor's counsel The 'pastors' are at it again Eboue isolated himself from his family upon pastor's counsel
Black Star: Asamoah Gyan wishes for second chance to retake 2010 World Cup penalty Black Star Asamoah Gyan wishes for second chance to retake 2010 World Cup penalty
Football: 7 Ghanaian footballers who can be President Football 7 Ghanaian footballers who can be President



Top Articles

1 Riches To Rags Emmanuel Eboue was cursed by his ex-girlfriend- Kwaku Bonsambullet
2 Photo This statue of Michael Essien depicts his legendary statusbullet
3 Ex-Ivory Coast International Eboue isolated himself from his family...bullet
4 Video This is how Gyan marked 31st night in churchbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko board chairman accused me of taking...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Top 6 transfers for the year 2017bullet
7 CAF Awards Gala Hollywood star Boris Kodjoe arrives in Ghana...bullet
8 Transfer News Cristiano Ronaldo hands Real Madrid his...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew finishes 2017 as West...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Kotoko duo signs for Kuwaiti sidebullet

Top Videos

1 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet
2 Football Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosionbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
4 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
5 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at...bullet
6 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
7 Lost Footballers Top Ghanaian footballers who were totally...bullet
8 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player...bullet
9 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
10 Football Africa's greatest scorers at the World Cupbullet

Football

George Weah President elect of Liberia to grace CAF Awards gala
Middlesbrough's goalkeeper Víctor Valdes warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match against Manchester United December 31, 2016
Football Signing off - Valdes heads for private life after football
Atletico Madrid's forward Diego Costa takes part in a training session at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid on December 31, 2017
Football 'Happy' Costa scores on Atletico Madrid return in cup rout
Arsenal's defender Hector Bellerin celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea January 3, 2018
Football Bellerin strikes late to rescue Arsenal in Chelsea thriller