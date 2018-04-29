Home > Sports > Football >

'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta


Football 'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta said his team were worthy winners of a 25th La Liga title as the veteran skipper prepares to leave the Spanish giants.

  • Published:
Golden farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates the La Liga title play

Golden farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates the La Liga title

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta said his team were worthy winners of a 25th La Liga title as the veteran skipper prepares to leave the Spanish giants.

The 33-year-old revealed Friday that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a phenomenally successful career at the club he has served since he was 12.

On Sunday, he came off the bench for a brief cameo appearance as Barcelona defeated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 at a Riazor stadium which stood to honour him.

"This feels good. The championship is a competition that lasts all year, it is about consistency and the team deserved this title," said Iniesta.

"It has been a great season with the Copa del Rey and now La Liga."

On the ovation he received from Deportivo fans when he made his 87th-minute entry, he said was overwhelmed, especially as the home side had been relegated as a result of the defeat.

"These are indescribable emotions. On a personal level, as a sportsman, there are no words when you receive such affection in such a difficult situation for the fans.

"I am eternally grateful for all the messages received from the heart. In all my career, I tried to be a good sportsman, a good person, being respectful.

"I have been fortunate to experience unique situations. I am very grateful."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho
Football: 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry Football 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry
Spanish La Liga: Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain Spanish La Liga Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain
Football: Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback Football Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback
Football: Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Football: Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi Football Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
4 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
5 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuriesbullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half strike...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Don't look now: Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Callejon reacts as he leaves the field after the 3-0 defeat
Football Simeone treble buries Napoli as Juventus close on seventh straight title
Lionel Messi scored two late goals to end Deportivo's resistance and wrap up the La Liga title
Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Ismael Traore's late strike snatched Angers a point against Champions League hopefuls Marseille
Football Draw dents Marseille Euro bid, Cavani sets PSG record with rescue act
Spectator tribunes are empty during the Barcelona and Las Palmas match after the Spanish league refused to postpone, despite 91 people injuured in clashes between police and activists in Catalonia over an independence referendum was deemed illegal
Football Five matches that clinched Barcelona the title