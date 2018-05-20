Home > Sports > Football >

Iniesta bows out with Barca win thanks to brilliant Coutinho strike


Football Iniesta bows out with Barca win thanks to brilliant Coutinho strike

Andres Iniesta waved goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday and his supposed successor scored the winner as Philippe Coutinho's superb strike sealed a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iniesta takes his final bow after 22 years at Barcelona play

Iniesta takes his final bow after 22 years at Barcelona

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Andres Iniesta waved goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday and his supposed successor scored the winner as Philippe Coutinho's superb strike sealed a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Iniesta, with a tear in his eye, walked off to a standing ovation from the Camp Nou when substituted in the second half, having unfastened his captain's armband and handed it to Lionel Messi.

If Messi is to become Barca's new leader, Coutinho is the player marked out to assume Iniesta's creative responsibilities and it was perhaps fitting the Brazilian proved the difference on a night almost entirely devoted to his 34-year-old team-mate.

After his number eight had come up on the fourth official's board, Iniesta first hugged Messi and then embraced the rest of his colleagues. He clapped the crowd, blew them a kiss, before exhaling and ducking into the dug-out.

After 22 years at the club and 16 in the first team, Iniesta's 674 appearances for Barcelona is bettered only by Xavi Hernandez, who was also on the pitch before kick-off to join in the tributes.

Real Sociedad welcomed Iniesta with a guard of honour while the crowd formed an impressive mosaic to spell out 'Infinit Iniesta' on the two sides of the Camp Nou, with an infinity symbol, doubling up as number eights, at the ends.

A giant flag behind one of the goals read 'Gracies Per Tant', 'thank you for so much'.

Iniesta exchanged pennants with Xabi Prieto, the 34-year-old midfielder who is also calling time after 15 years in the first team of Real Sociedad. Prieto came on in the 88th minute to great appreciation from the visiting support.

There was also a football match to win and Barcelona's victory means they finish top of La Liga on 93 points, 14 ahead of their nearest rivals Atletico Madrid and 17 clear of Real.

Dembele injury concern

The one blot on the night was an injury to Ousmane Dembele, who had to go off in the 53rd minute after sustaining an injury to his right foot towards the end of the first half.

Dembele was seen being handed an ice pack on the bench, with France now facing an anxious wait for the diagnosis before the start of the World Cup.

Ernesto Valverde stayed true to his word that he would rest Messi, who only came on for the final 23 minutes.

Early on, Gerard Pique miscued when left free at a corner and Ivan Rakitic headed wide but otherwise Real Sociedad were fairly comfortable in the first half.

Nelson Semedo wanted a penalty after he was tripped by Alberto De La Bella and Luis Suarez wanted a harsher punishment when Raul Navas lunged in on Dembele.

Navas, nowhere near the ball, caught Dembele's right foot and Suarez was booked for his complaints to referee Jose Munuera.

Dembele finished the half but was taken off shortly after the interval as Denis Suarez came on to replace the French forward.

Coutinho's goal came rather out of the blue but was no less impressive for the fact as he wiggled his way into space on the left of the penalty area and curled a trademark shot inside the far corner.

That was his last significant contribution before being replaced by Messi, who almost set up a second only for Denis Suarez to squander the finish.

Finally, Iniesta was replaced in the 82nd minute by Paco Alcacer and the fans did not stop chanting the veteran's name until the final whistle blew.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Religious divide at heart of bitter Celtic-Rangers rivalry Football Religious divide at heart of bitter Celtic-Rangers rivalry
Football: Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge Football Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge
Football: Aves stun shaken Sporting to lift maiden Portuguese Cup Football Aves stun shaken Sporting to lift maiden Portuguese Cup
Football: Man City chairman expects more under 'relentless' Guardiola Football Man City chairman expects more under 'relentless' Guardiola
Football: Inter Milan snatch Champions League spot from Lazio Football Inter Milan snatch Champions League spot from Lazio
Football: Iniesta and Torres depart Barcelona and Atletico in style Football Iniesta and Torres depart Barcelona and Atletico in style

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
6 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
9 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to...bullet
10 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Tempers flare in the play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ajaccio triumph in crazy French promotion play-off
Meeting of minds: Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri (right) greets Crotone boss Walter Zenga on Sunday
Football Sarri hints at Napoli exit amid Chelsea links
Ghana Premier League Medeama go top after 2-1 win over Aduana Stars
Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media on Sunday for the first time since his appointment as PSG coach
Football New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar