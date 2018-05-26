Home > Sports > Football >

Iniesta greets Japanese football fans, vows to conquer Asia


Football Iniesta greets Japanese football fans, vows to conquer Asia

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta on Saturday made his first appearance at Vissel Kobe since signing for the Japanese side, greeting thousands of fans and vowing to make his new club the biggest in Asia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Andres Iniesta's move to J-League side Vissel Kobe is arguably Japanese football's biggest transfer coup play

Andres Iniesta's move to J-League side Vissel Kobe is arguably Japanese football's biggest transfer coup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta on Saturday made his first appearance at Vissel Kobe since signing for the Japanese side, greeting thousands of fans and vowing to make his new club the biggest in Asia.

Wearing the number eight shirt -- like he did at Barcelona -- the 34-year-old World Cup winner attended a welcome ceremony at the J-League club's home stadium in the western port city of Kobe, together with team owner Hiroshi Mikitani.

"This is a big challenge for me," Iniesta told some 4,000 fans through an interpreter two days after signing his contract at a glitzy unveiling in Tokyo.

He displayed his ball-juggling technique and kicked footballs into the crowd, delighting fans.

"I aim to contribute to the team as much as possible," said Iniesta, who is reported to have agreed a three-year deal with an annual salary of $30 million, a J-League record.

"I think I should pursue the best objectives in both football and my life," he added, saying he wants Vissel to win the league and "if possible, conquer Asia".

The midfielder, who famously scored Spain's winning goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, lifted 32 major trophies and made 674 appearances for Barcelona.

The Spain icon's decision to choose Kobe arguably represents Japanese football's biggest transfer coup, with many top players now moving to cash-rich Chinese clubs in the twilight of their careers.

Iniesta had said earlier this month that moving to a Chinese club was also an option for him.

His signing is a timely boost to the J-League, which used to attract luminaries such as Brazilian great Zico and former England star Gary Lineker when it began in 1993 but has struggled to attract marquee players in recent years.

Following the World Cup in Russia, Iniesta will join former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski at Vissel, currently sixth in the J-League first division after 15 games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool hoping experience not everything in final against Real Football Liverpool hoping experience not everything in final against Real
Football: Three key Champions League final duels Football Three key Champions League final duels
Football: Peru captain Guerrero in last ditch appeal to Swiss court Football Peru captain Guerrero in last ditch appeal to Swiss court
Football: Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report Football Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report
Football: Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report Football Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report
Football: Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails Football Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13bullet
7 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
8 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool's training session on the pitch at Kiev's Olympic Stadium on Friday
Football Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for final
One more for five: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times, scoring in three finals
Football Ronaldo lives for Champions League final stage - Zidane
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos won the Euro 2012 final with Spain in Kiev
Football Ukraine a 'special place' for Real skipper Ramos
Jurgen Klopp was full of admiration for Zinedine Zidane as he spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Champions League final
Football 'Fighter' Zidane as good a coach as he was a player - Klopp