Injured Brazil star enjoys quality time with his girlfriend

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar may be injured but that has not prevented him from enjoying some quality time with his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old sustained a serious ankle injury during last week’s Ligue 1 game between PSG and Olympique Marseille.

Neymar tried to track back to retrieve the ball but ended up twisting his ankle in the process. The Brazilian was subsequently stretchered off the field as he left in tears.

Further tests confirmed that the former Barcelona star could be out for up to three months, with surgery needed to start his recovery.

The Brazilian traveled back to his home country to undergo the surgery in the company of his mother and fiancée, Bruna Marquezine.

Following a successful surgery on Saturday, Neymar took the opportunity to spend some quality time with Bruna despite being on a wheelchair.

In a photo that has gone viral, the superstar attacker is seen passionately kissing his girlfriend as he holds her tightly.

Neymar’s injury means he will miss PSG crucial second leg round of 16 clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

He also faces a race against time to be fit for Brazil’s World Cup campaign in June, having been ruled out for up to three months.