Home > Sports > Football >

Injured Kompany in Belgian World Cup '24'


Football Injured Kompany in Belgian World Cup '24'

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez delivered a 24-man World Cup squad on Monday with his iconic but often injured captain Vincent Kompany on the roster, accompanied by a potential replacement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium's starting lineup against Portugal onb Saturday was made up of players who are going to the World Cup. play

Belgium's starting lineup against Portugal onb Saturday was made up of players who are going to the World Cup.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez delivered a 24-man World Cup squad on Monday with his iconic but often injured captain Vincent Kompany on the roster, accompanied by a potential replacement.

The Manchester City central defender picked up an injury in a friendly with Portugal on Saturday and FIFA rules stipulate injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before a nation's first group phase game.

Belgium play a Group A game with Panama on June 18 in Sochi. If Kompany is unfit Martinez will drop him in favour of Laurent Ciman, who plays for Los Angeles in the MLS.

"We are doing everything to give Vincent his chance but one thing is clear, if he's not fit in time he's not going to the World Cup," said Belgium's Spanish coach Roberto Martinez.

Martinez proved his ruthless streak by earlier leaving Radja Nainggolan out of the 27-man provisional squad after a series of run ins with the Roma midfielder, including missing training.

The three men trimmed from the Belgium squad were misfiring Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, Watford's Christian Kabasele and Jordan Lukaku of Lazio.

The surprise inclusion on the list is Adnan Januzaj, a midfielder formerly of Manchester United, who plays for Real Sociedad in Spain.

24-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA - to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (WBA/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS Photos Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS
Russia 2018: No Russian girls for you-Nigeria coach tells players Russia 2018 No Russian girls for you-Nigeria coach tells players
Russia 2018: Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football: Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23 Football Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23
Football: World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study Football World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study
Russia 2018: Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
4 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
5 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
6 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
7 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Zylofon Cash Premier League Goal king chart after the first round
France coach Didier Deschamps fixed on his final World Cup 23 early, which meant the squad could pose for the cameras on May 30.
Football France confirm unchanged World Cup squad
Abdelhak Nouri collapsed suddenly with a heart problem during the pre-match warmup before Ajax played German club Werder Bremen, in Austria in July last year
Football Nouri's family seek 'hefty' damages from Ajax
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic had to drop just one player to get down to a 23-man World Cup squad.
Football Croatia cuts one player as they name final World Cup squad