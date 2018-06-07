Home > Sports > Football >

Injured Ozil to miss Germany's final World Cup warm-up


Football Injured Ozil to miss Germany's final World Cup warm-up

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will miss Germany's final warm-up match on Friday with a knee injury, but the attacking midfielder's participation in the World Cup is not in danger, according to the German football federation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil is an injury concern before the World Cup with a knee injury and will miss Friday's warm-up match against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen. play

Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil is an injury concern before the World Cup with a knee injury and will miss Friday's warm-up match against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will miss Germany's final warm-up match on Friday with a knee injury, but the attacking midfielder's participation in the World Cup is not in danger, according to the German football federation.

Ozil, 29, will sit out the friendly against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen with light bruising to his left knee, but was able to run in training on Thursday.

The midfielder, who picked up the injury in Saturday's shock 2-1 defeat to Austria, has not taken part in full training over the last four days at Germany's pre-World Cup camp in Eppan, north Italy.

"It's nothing dramatic, we just don't want to take any risk and he was able to sprint in training. I assume he will be okay for the World Cup," said Germany's team director Oliver Bierhoff.

Ozil, who finished the 2017/18 season with a back injury, faces a race to get his knee ready for Germany's first World Cup game against Mexico in Moscow on June 17 having also drawn South Korea and Sweden in Group F.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management
Anas expose: I had a dossier to aid EOCO pick Nyantakyi in January this year- Niii Lantey Vanderpuije Anas expose I had a dossier to aid EOCO pick Nyantakyi in January this year- Niii Lantey Vanderpuije
#Number12: Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Number 12 expose: Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye Number 12 expose Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
Football: Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into markets Football Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into markets
Football: Bend it like Einstein: Science and the World Cup Football Bend it like Einstein: Science and the World Cup

Recommended Videos

Anas Number 12: Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé Anas Number 12 Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé
Anas Expose 12: Nyantakyi caught on camera pocketing huge sums of money Anas Expose 12 Nyantakyi caught on camera pocketing huge sums of money
Video: Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas...bullet
4 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
5 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
10 #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

#Number12 We will not cover-up guilty persons in the exposé – GFA
Would Maradona have won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 if VAR had disallowed his 'Hand of God' goal against England?
Football VAR: What would it have been good for at past World Cups?
Norway's Joshua King scoring against Panama, whose hotel rooms were robbed on Wednesday during the game
Football "We were robbed!" Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match
Senegal supporters will follow their team in Russia
Football What sort of welcome will World Cup visitors get in Russia?