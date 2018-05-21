Home > Sports > Football >

Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA


The Ghanaian defender is in trouble again

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Samuel Inkoom has been slapped with another one-year ban by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Inkoom, 29 was instructed by FIFA to pay Curtis Willer, the agent who was behind his move from FC Basel to Dnipro $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban but the Ghanaian defender failed to settle the payment and suffered a FIFA ban as a result of that.

Al Merreikh, however, managed to persuade FIFA to sign the player and payment plans were put in place to sort out Willer.

The issue has been open again after Inkoom failed to meet the terms of payment, resulting in another ban.

The former FC Basel player has been struggling to find form since he joined Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk for a fee of $10 million in 2011 from the Swiss side.

Samuel Inkoom was part of the Black Satellites team that emerged as the first African outfit to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

He also represented Ghana in the 2010 and the 2014 FIFA World Cups.

