Inside Story :  Why Eric Bekoe's return to Kotoko broke down

Eric Bekoe has failed to land a deal with his former club, Asante Kotoko, coach Steve Polack has disclosed why.

Bekoe featured for Kotoko in 2008, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League that year as well as , ending the season with the top scorer's gong.

He was reported to be closing in on a return to the club after holding successful talks with the team's management.

However, reports from the Porcupine Warriors camp that the move has hit a snag after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

Coach Steve Polack said:

“I personally asked Eric Bekoe to come over, I told him I wanted to observe his fitness but he only came for two training sessions which wasn’t enough to take a decision on him," the English gaffer told Nhyira FM.“He should had acted professionally because if anything he could have consulted me but took to the media and that’s it, giving him another chance, I don’t think so."

Kotoko will square off against newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders in the opening day of the 2018 GHALCA G-8 tournament on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.