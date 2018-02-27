Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal

news

Inter Milan has offered Kwadwo Asamoah a three year-deal worth 2.5m as the Ghanaian midfielder seeks to leave Juventus next summer, according to Tuttosport.

Asamoah has been a surplus to requirement at Juventus for the past three seasons, amidst injury woes.

Galatasaray have made all attempts to secure his signature from the Italian giants, yet they have failed to realise that dream.

Serie A sides as AC Milan, AS Roma, and Napoli have also joined the race for Kwadwo Asamoah as the player serves the final season of his contract.

The former Udinese midfielder has won five Serie A titles and has also won two silver medals in the UEFA Champions within the period.