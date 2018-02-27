Home > Sports > Football >

Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal


Ghanaian Players Abroad Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal

The Ghana midfielder is set to leave to the rivals of his current club Juventus

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Inter Milan has offered Kwadwo Asamoah a three year-deal worth 2.5m as the Ghanaian midfielder seeks to leave Juventus next summer, according to Tuttosport.

Asamoah has been a surplus to requirement at Juventus for the past three seasons, amidst injury woes.

Galatasaray have made all attempts to secure his signature from the Italian giants, yet they have failed to realise that dream.

READ MORE: Video-Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues

Serie A sides as AC Milan, AS Roma, and Napoli have also joined the race for Kwadwo Asamoah as the player serves the final season of his contract.

The former Udinese midfielder has won five Serie A titles and has also won two silver medals in the UEFA Champions within the period.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Transfer window closes on Friday Ghana Premier League Transfer window closes on Friday
Samir Nasri: UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban Samir Nasri UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him
Football: UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban Football UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
Football: Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
EPL: English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season EPL English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
3 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian...bullet
8 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
9 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
5 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
6 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
Max Meyer has so far resisted Schalke's attempts to tie him down to a long-term deal
Football Meyer set to quit Schalke after rejecting new deal
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he is ready to play for Italy in two up-coming friendlies
Football Goalkeeping legend Buffon ready to play again for Italy
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben is unhappy that he did not start against Besiktas, his manager says the anger shows the Dutchman is a 'role model'
Football Five things we learned from the Bundesliga