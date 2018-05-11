Home > Sports > Football >

'Interest in Rooney - but MLS deal not done', says DC United coach


Football 'Interest in Rooney - but MLS deal not done', says DC United coach

DC United coach Ben Olsen confirmed the club is interested in bringing Wayne Rooney to Major League Soccer, but says the deal "is not done".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thanks for the memories?: Wayne Rooney play

Thanks for the memories?: Wayne Rooney

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

DC United coach Ben Olsen confirmed the club is interested in bringing Wayne Rooney to Major League Soccer, but says the deal "is not done".

"Certainly the deal is not done, but obviously there's some interest from our end," said Olsen, who seemed surprised to be tackled on the topic by celebrity news website TMZ as he walked through an airport.

Rooney has reportedly agreed "in principle" to a $17 million (12.5 million pound) deal with the MLS club that would see the 32-year-old depart Everton, his boyhood club, just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

However, Everton manager Sam Allardyce said Friday that Rooney had not yet asked to leave.

The Washington Post, citing an unnamed source close to DC United, reported that the chances of Rooney coming to the US capital are "50-50" and that no formal agreement had been reached.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Arsenal Foundation: Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser Arsenal Foundation Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser
Football: Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama
Ghana Premier League: I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure Ghana Premier League I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure
Football: Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad Football Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad
Football: Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr will have the club shirt on again on saturday but won'y kick a ball
Football Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group B match against RSC Anderlecht in Munich September 11, 2017
Football Bayern boss 'optimistic' Neuer will go to World Cup
Sergio Aguero's future remains with Manchester City according to boss Pep Guardiola.
Football Guardiola hopes Aguero stays at City