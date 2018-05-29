Home > Sports > Football >

International return for Neuer in Austria friendly


Football International return for Neuer in Austria friendly

Germany's captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return to international action in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Austria after more than eight months on the sidelines because of a fractured foot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manuel Neuer hasn't played competitively for club or country since September due to injury play

Manuel Neuer hasn't played competitively for club or country since September due to injury

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany's captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return to international action in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Austria after more than eight months on the sidelines because of a fractured foot.

"Manuel will play, there's nothing against that," said goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke from Germany's training base in Eppan, Italy.

"These are matches he needs, it's a real test. Afterwards, it will be up to us to decide if it's all OK."

Germany coach Joachim Loew has already said that Neuer would only travel to Russia for the June 14-July 15 World Cup as the number one goalkeeper.

Loew has taken 27 players with him for their training camp, including four 'keepers, with four to be cut before the list of the official 23-man squad is delivered to FIFA on Monday.

Neuer, 32, took to the field for the first time since his injury on Monday, playing 30 minutes in a friendly against the German under-20 side. He was to repeat that against the same opposition on Wednesday.

"Manuel needs these matches to once again be on 100 percent top form. They'll help him to refind his confidence," said Koepke.

The assistant coach added: "In training, you can't see any difference (with Neuer), it's as if he's never had a break."

Should Neuer come back, Barcelona 'keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will find himself relegated to the bench after a year of filling in at number one.

"He knows the situation," Koepke said of Ter Stegen, with whom he and Loew have had talks over potential selection issues.

"Manu is our captain, a world champion. We're trying everything so it works out for him. Obviously Marc-Andre would love to play, but he can manage the situation."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the Champions League UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the Champions League
Football Heritage: Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock Cup in Gibraltar Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock Cup in Gibraltar
Football: Kremlin says Abramovich 'has right' to Israeli citizenship Football Kremlin says Abramovich 'has right' to Israeli citizenship
Football: Germany coaching staff rallies behind hapless Karius Football Germany coaching staff rallies behind hapless Karius
Football: The kids are alright as Weah nets in USA romp Football The kids are alright as Weah nets in USA romp
Inter national friendlies: Joseph Paintsil to receive a late Black Stars call-up Inter national friendlies Joseph Paintsil to receive a late Black Stars call-up

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
5 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the...bullet
6 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
8 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
9 Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clashbullet
10 Football Balotelli scores as Mancini starts Italy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Japan's national football team head coach Akira Nishino (R) and players attend a training session in Yokohama
Football 'Doubt and anguish': Japan coach Nishino in Russia headache
Zylofon Cash Premier League I read about the Saddick Adams transfer in the papers-CK Akonnor
Japan & Iceland Friendlies Mubarak Wakaso's Black Stars career in danger as he withdraws from friendlies