Is Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée the trick for Madrid?

news

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given days off by Real Madrid to spend quality time with his fiancée Georgina and his elder son Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr.

The Portuguese and his partner went to Ibiza Beach in the Coast of the Mediterranean to renew their love for each other once again.

READ MORE: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad

The love birds expressed their affection for each other by kissing and cuddling in the pool of water.

Georgina, who welcomed a daughter only six months ago flaunted her very flat stomach and also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be refreshed when his side Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday in Kiev after his return from Ibiza.