Is Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée the trick for Madrid?


Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid?

The FIFA Player of the year has been given time off his busy schedule to have quality time with his family ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

play Is Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée the trick for Madrid?
Cristiano Ronaldo has been given days off by Real Madrid to spend quality time with his fiancée Georgina and his elder son Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr.

play
 

The Portuguese and his partner went to Ibiza Beach in the Coast of the Mediterranean to renew their love for each other once again.

play

 

The love birds expressed their affection for each other by kissing and cuddling in the pool of water.

play

 

Georgina, who welcomed a daughter only six months ago flaunted her very flat stomach and also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

play

play

 

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be refreshed when his side Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday in Kiev after his return from Ibiza.

