Isaac Amoako :  Former Kotoko goalie joins Dreams FC


Isaac Amoako Former Kotoko goalie joins Dreams FC

Isaac Amoako has completed his move to Dream FC

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper will keep the post for Dream FC when the new Ghana Premier League season begins after signing a deal with the Kweiman outfit.

Isaac Amoako was axed from Kumasi Asante Kotoko after several years of service due to injury troubles and also falling down the pecking order due to the presence of Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan to end barely a decade stint with the club.

Dreams FC have capitalized on Amoako’s availability to hand him a deal.

“We are delighted to announce goalkeeper Isaac Amoako as our fifth signing of the season.”

“The experienced shot stopper sealed a short term deal at the club’s secretariat on Thursday afternoon following successful medicals at the Philteng Medical Centre earlier this week,” Dreams FC officially anounced.

