Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year


Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe is set to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year.  The WBO World Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe has set his eyes on pursuing his education.

Isaac Dogboe has risen through the ranks in his division to be the World champion after beating Jessi Magdeleno.

Dogboe throughout his career put his education on hold. However the boxer will look to continue his education later this year now that he is the World champion.

“I’ve already completed college and I’m now going to university this September. From the beginning its difficult doing both boxing and school work at the same time, because a fight can pop up at any time.

“So I want to continue school now that I’m world champion, and I’ve applied to study Sociology,”

Dogboe who is now under well renowned promoters Top Rank has two potential bouts scheduled before the year ends

