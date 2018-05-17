Home > Sports > Football >

It’s Partey time! Atleticocan’t have enough of the Ghanaian


Champions It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas

Thomas Partey is all over Atletico Madrid's social media because it's 'PARTEY TIME!'

  • Published:
It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas play

It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thomas Partey is the first Ghanaian player to win the UEFA Europa League as Atletico Madrid lifted the trophy on Wednesday night.

 

Atletico’s Europa League journey which started in the UEFA Champions League has seen ties with clubs such as Chelsea in the group stage and Arsenal in the semi-final before the ultimate games against Marseille in Lyon.

 

Ghana’s Thomas Partey who has been a relevant part of Diego Simeone’s season and has also been a big deal for the team in terms of social media updates.

READ MORE: Watch the six-­ goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja

 

Aside his footballing talent, he has a name that rhymes with party. So it’s almost always ‘Partey’ time at Atletico Madrid with there’s Partey involved.

Atletico Madrid are the UEFA Champions League winners and they can’t have enough of the ‘Partey Time!’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Official: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Football: Youthful England have to believe - Southgate Football Youthful England have to believe - Southgate
Number 12: GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnr Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnr
Football: Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career Football Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career
CAF Confederations Cup: Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja CAF Confederations Cup Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja
Football: Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge Football Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge

Recommended Videos

Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja
Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
10 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Everton have parted ways with manager Sam Allardyce
Football Allardyce 'disappointed' by Everton sacking
First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is thankful to God
Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is thankful to God
Diego Simeone has now won six trophies in six and a half years as Atletico coach
Football European success a deserved reward for relentless Simeone
Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon calls time on his 17-year love affair with the Turin giants
Football Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career