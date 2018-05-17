It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas

news

Thomas Partey is the first Ghanaian player to win the UEFA Europa League as Atletico Madrid lifted the trophy on Wednesday night.

Atletico’s Europa League journey which started in the UEFA Champions League has seen ties with clubs such as Chelsea in the group stage and Arsenal in the semi-final before the ultimate games against Marseille in Lyon.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey who has been a relevant part of Diego Simeone’s season and has also been a big deal for the team in terms of social media updates.

Aside his footballing talent, he has a name that rhymes with party. So it’s almost always ‘Partey’ time at Atletico Madrid with there’s Partey involved.

Atletico Madrid are the UEFA Champions League winners and they can’t have enough of the ‘Partey Time!’