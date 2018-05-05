Home > Sports > Football >

It was not worth trying to change Iniesta's mind - Valverde


Football It was not worth trying to change Iniesta's mind - Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he did not try to change Andres Iniesta's mind when the midfielder told him he was leaving around a month ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's midfielder Andres Iniesta looks on during the Spanish league football match against Getafe February 11, 2018 play

Barcelona's midfielder Andres Iniesta looks on during the Spanish league football match against Getafe February 11, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he did not try to change Andres Iniesta's mind when the midfielder told him he was leaving around a month ago.

Valverde also said he "does not care" if Real Madrid refuse to give Barca a guard of honour before Sunday's Clasico, with the hosts coming into the match as La Liga and Copa del Rey champions.

The meeting of Spain's two biggest teams at the Camp Nou will be Iniesta's last, after he announced he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

Iniesta, who is expected to complete a move to China, has been key in recent months but Valverde said there was no point trying to persuade the 33-year-old.

"He told me around a month, a month and a half ago," Valverde said. "I was not going to say anything, we exchanged opinions, it was a very thoughtful conversation.

"When the person who tells you is someone who has his kind of experience, not like a younger player where you can try to direct him, you don't try to convince him or make him think more about it."

Iniesta's finale will be one of a number of sub-plots running around this weekend's fixture, which carries minimal significance in terms of the La Liga table.

But the perception of each club's season is at stake.

Barcelona can add an unbeaten league campaign to their domestic double, while Real are looking to spoil the streak ahead of what they hope will be a triumphant Champions League final later this month.

"La Liga, for coaches, is the one that tells you how a team has been for the whole year. In the end, the best one wins," Valverde said.

"In the Champions League, more factors come into play - good luck, bad luck, sometimes in the Champions League there are more candidates able to win.

"I'll take everything. When you analyse it, you always think about what you have lost."

Valverde was reluctant to be drawn on the bubbling issue of the guard of honour after Zidane had repeated on Saturday Real would not perform one this weekend.

Zidane attributed his reasoning to Barca, who refused to make the gesture for Real in December after Los Blancos had won the Club World Cup.

"We've already talked a lot about that and it certainly is not going to be important," Valverde said. "It seems good to me, I do not care."

Valverde also tried to downplay the significance of comments made by Luis Suarez, in which the striker appeared to refer to Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann as if he was already a Barcelona player.

"He's welcome," Suarez told Radio Uruguay. "He's not coming to take anyone's place, but with the ambition to do big things with the best club in the world. I'm proud Barca keep signing players of such quality."

Valverde said: "I have no doubt that he is speaking figuratively because we are all respectful of an opponent's players. Nobody takes for granted something we do not know will happen."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns set to face Barcelona in a friendly Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns set to face Barcelona in a friendly
Ghana Premier League: WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford Darko complete SHS Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford Darko complete SHS
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on Andre Ayew and African players Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on Andre Ayew and African players
Football: West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated Football West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated
Football: Livermore lifeline sees West Brom stun Spurs Football Livermore lifeline sees West Brom stun Spurs
English Premier League: Stoke City relegated with Crystal Palace defeat English Premier League Stoke City relegated with Crystal Palace defeat

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five...bullet
8 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday...bullet
9 New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooedbullet
10 Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Hamburg and Greek defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos are down but not quite out after losing at Frankfurt
Football Hamburg teeter close to first ever Bundesliga relegation
Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final
Football No guard of honour for Barca as they did not do one for us - Zidane
Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four players
Ernest Sowah Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals Hearts of Oak