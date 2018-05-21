Home > Sports > Football >

Italy football shakeup offers hope to Juve's rivals


Football Italy football shakeup offers hope to Juve's rivals

The shakeup in Italian football promised by Roberto Mancini following the Azzurri's World Cup flop has offered hope to Juventus's rivals that it could impact the Serie A next season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri kisses the Serie A trophy, the club's seventh in a row, but will Roberto Mancini's shakeup make number eight next season more difficult to attain. play

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri kisses the Serie A trophy, the club's seventh in a row, but will Roberto Mancini's shakeup make number eight next season more difficult to attain.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The shakeup in Italian football promised by Roberto Mancini following the Azzurri's World Cup flop has offered hope to Juventus's rivals that it could impact the Serie A next season.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri met with club bosses on Monday to discuss his future contract and potential summer signings after claiming a fourth league and Cup doubles in as many years in Turin.

Napoli challenged Juventus for much of the season but the Turin giants again came out on top by a four-point margin to extend their dominance for a seventh consecutive season.

The 2017-2018 Serie A season was overshadowed by the drama playing out within a national side in tatters after their shock failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, defender Andrea Barzagli and midfielder Daniele De Rossi —- three players who helped Italy to a fourth World Cup in 2006 —- announced they were retiring after a 1-0 aggregate loss to Sweden in a playoff last November.

Six months later Mancini, who left Zenit Saint Petersburg to take the job, was appointed national coach promising a "rebirth" in the national side, and to restore pride in the demoralised Azzurri.

It leads to hope of a shakeup in the league for next season with no Buffon in goal for the first time in 24 years.

Nice striker Mario Balotelli, who has been recalled and will play for the first time since Italy's humiliating group-stage exit at 2014 World Cup, has said he would like to return to play club football in Italy this summer.

Five players from Serie A outsiders have been given a first call-up, including Torino's Daniele Baselli, Crotone's Rolando Mandragora, Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi and Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara.

Along with defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Daniele Rugani, midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and strikers Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi are among the promising youngsters who are expected to put Italy back on the road to victory.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile finished joint top of the Serie A scorers with 29 goals.

'Change in mentality'

For Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri the Serie A challenge could end this year with his future in doubt, but Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco insists he wants to build on a season where his side finished third, albeit 18 points behind Juventus, and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Juventus were eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

"We need to do lots of work and build on what we've done. Juventus have won a great deal and not just with Massimiliano Allegri," said Di Francesco, who believes that Juventus's rivals lack ambition.

"They have a mentality whereby winning becomes a habit. Roma have always been just slightly behind over the past few years.

"I don't believe in teams that plump for one competition and that's it.

"If we want to become a top side, we must always be competitive, rotating the squad where necessary and building on the change in mentality we've seen in everyone at Trigoria.

"It's not easy to find the right remedy. I think Juventus set an example in the way they handle less-important games, with the same approach."

Allegri's first season in charge in 2014-2015 saw Juventus finish 17 points ahead of second-placed Roma, the following season Napoli were runners-up nine points adrift. The past two seasons the difference has been just four points on Roma and Napoli respectively.

"When I arrived, the team had finished 24 points off the top. Now, we are four points behind," said Sarri. "We have not reached the target, but the journey has been fantastic."

Three-time European champions Inter Milan will return to the Champions League - they were the last Italian team to win it in 2010.

"Qualifying for the Champions League obviously brings with it enthusiasm and economic advantages," said Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GHALCA Chairman: Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador
Russia 2018: Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion Russia 2018 Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion
Russia 2018: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad
2013 u-20 star: Moses Odjer touted as one good buy in for FIFA 18 2013 u-20 star Moses Odjer touted as one good buy in for FIFA 18
Russia 2018: AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad Russia 2018 AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad
2018 AU Day: Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup 2018 AU Day Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
10 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien
Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA
Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad for the World Cup
Football Morata misses out on Spain World Cup squad
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the 2018 FA Cup final
Football Pogba evasive over Manchester United future