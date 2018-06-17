Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

It's no choke: young England can shine says Southgate


Football It's no choke: young England can shine says Southgate

Gareth Southgate says his young side are ready to ditch their tag as chokers that has haunted England at previous major tournaments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gareth Southgate says his young England side can avoid the errors of their predecessors play

Gareth Southgate says his young England side can avoid the errors of their predecessors

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gareth Southgate says his young side are ready to ditch their tag as chokers that has haunted England at previous major tournaments.

"This team shouldn't be burdened with that because they're a fresh group, most of them have very few international caps, so the future is all ahead of them," Southgate told reporters at the Volgograd Arena on Sunday.

England failed to get out of their group in Brazil in 2014 and were humiliated by tiny Iceland in Euro 2016 in France but Southgate insisted his side were only looking to the future.

"They've got to be thinking about what's possible, the players of the past and the opportunities of the past are gone," said Southgate

The manager explained why he believed this World Cup could be a turning point for the England as they prepare to face Tunisia in their Group G opener on Monday.

"This team is looking at things in a different way, trying to play in a different way," he said.

"The first thing is to have a really clear understanding of how we want to play because when you're in tense moments of games everybody knows they're in their individual role and the team are connected on the pitch," said Southgate.

"You have to stick to your beliefs, we saw Spain and Portugal other night -- whatever the stage of the game they stuck to what they do well. We've got to have that strength of character to do that."

England are captained by prolific goalscorer Harry Kane who promised his side would go be fearless in going forward against the north Africans.

Harry Kane should provide England's attacking thrust against Tunisia play

Harry Kane should provide England's attacking thrust against Tunisia

(AFP)

"First and foremost we are going to want to attack the game, we feel like we are going to have a lot of possession of the ball," the Tottenham striker said.

'A good perspective'

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul earlier rated England among the favourites to win the World Cup despite their abject record in recent major tournaments.

"I was in the stadium when they played Iceland (in 2016)," he said. "Now they are a stronger side. The result is not going to be the same tomorrow."

Maaloul is aware of the firepower England possess in Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard but singled out Dele Alli as the player the north Africans must stop.

"He is a great player," said Maaloul. "He is a midfielder who can play anywhere -- centre, forward or deep midfield, up front on his own or wide on the left.

"We know how easily Alli and Kane can find each other and their understanding so we must divide them. The most dangerous thing for me is the way he sees the match and plays the last pass."

The 45,500-seater stadium for Monday's match stands on one of the major battlefields of World War II, in the city formerly known as Stalingrad.

Two million people died during the Battle of Stalingrad and the new Volgograd Arena is within a short walk of the famous 85-metre-high Mamayev Kurgan, or "Motherland Calls" monument, the tallest statue in Europe.

Southgate said the statue, which dominates the hillside overlooking the stadium, was a poignant reminder of the city's history -- thousands of human bones had to be removed when the foundations were excavated.

"It's a reminder some things are bigger than football," he said. "It's a good perspective for us all."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Volgograd calm as England fans arrive for World Cup opener Football Volgograd calm as England fans arrive for World Cup opener
Football: Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos
Football: Germany 'played very badly' in Mexico loss - Loew Football Germany 'played very badly' in Mexico loss - Loew
Football: In Uganda, football fever causes betting flutter Football In Uganda, football fever causes betting flutter
Football: Germany crash to Mexico as World Cup awaits Brazil Football Germany crash to Mexico as World Cup awaits Brazil
Football: World Cup holders Germany slide to Mexico defeat Football World Cup holders Germany slide to Mexico defeat

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
4 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
8 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probebullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Betraying the Gamebullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer concedes a goal against Mexico
Football Neuer powerless to stop Mexico on return to action at World Cup
Will Eden Hazard deliver for Belgium?
Football Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez
Dele Alli has been identified as England's danger man by Tunisia's coach
Football Get Alli! Tunisia coach singles out Dele the dangerman
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez takes training with his squad in Sochi on Sunday
Football Kompany stays in Belgium squad despite injury