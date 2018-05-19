Home > Sports > Football >

Jaded Marseille prepare for Champions League last chance


Football Jaded Marseille prepare for Champions League last chance

After Dimitri Payet's tears and the bitter disappointment of losing the Europa League final, Marseille must rouse themselves for one last effort as they try to snatch a Champions League place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marseille coach Rudi Garcia will have to motivate his team after the crushing disappointment of their Europa League final defeat play

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia will have to motivate his team after the crushing disappointment of their Europa League final defeat

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After Dimitri Payet's tears and the bitter disappointment of losing the Europa League final, Marseille must rouse themselves for one last effort as they try to snatch a Champions League place.

Saturday in France brings the final round of games in Ligue 1, with Marseille locked in a three-way fight with Monaco and Lyon for two Champions League qualifying berths behind title-winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille are at a disadvantage though, and not just because of the mental and physical scars left by their 3-0 defeat at the hands of an Antoine Griezmann-inspired Atletico Madrid in Lyon.

Rudi Garcia's team are fourth in the table, a point behind Lyon and three points behind Monaco. Their goal difference is also inferior to that of their rivals.

They host Amiens at the Velodrome needing to win and hope Lyon slip up at home to Nice at the same time. Monaco need just a draw at relegation-threatened Troyes to secure their top-three spot.

"We are all disappointed and frustrated. But having lost one final, we have another one coming up on Saturday," said striker Valere Germain, who was haunted by missing a great early chance to put Marseille ahead against Atletico.

"We need to win at all costs to get into the Champions League and experience more of these kinds of nights against top teams.

"There is no fear of losing everything. We knew that we had everything to play for this week."

One player they have lost is skipper Payet, who came off crying in the first half of the final after clearly aggravating a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing in the 3-3 Ligue 1 draw at Guingamp last weekend.

Straight into group stage

One consequence of Wednesday's game -- which could end up benefiting OM -- is that the top three in France will now all qualify automatically for the Champions League group stage.

Previously, the team finishing third in France would have entered in the third qualifying round in late July.

However, with Atletico having already qualified via their position in La Liga, the berth on offer to the Europa League winner is passed down to Ligue 1.

It would be a huge surprise if Monaco missed out, even if their opponents Troyes need to win to realistically stand any chance of avoiding automatic relegation.

But Lyon's position is more fragile. Bruno Genesio's side had won eight games in a row before a late collapse saw them lose 3-2 in Strasbourg last time out, denting their morale before a tricky final assignment at home against Nice.

The visitors need to win to be sure of joining Rennes in qualifying for the Europa League, and their in-form striker Mario Balotelli will be determined to make an impact in what should be his last appearance for the club.

"We are lucky because our fate is in our own hands. It is down to us to seize our chance," insisted Genesio.

Saturday's other games include champions PSG away to Caen, who need a draw to be sure of staying out of the relegation play-off place, a position currently occupied by Toulouse.

Player to watch: Florian Thauvin

All the focus was on Payet's injury and Germain's miss, but Thauvin's poor performance was another factor in Marseille's final defeat.

It will also have been noted by France coach Didier Deschamps as he prepared to announce his World Cup squad on Thursday evening.

Thauvin has been outstanding in the league this season, though, scoring 22 goals, and he can be the man to keep Marseille's Champions League dream alive.

Fixtures on Saturday (all 1900 GMT kick-offs)

Caen v Paris Saint-Germain, Dijon v Angers, Lyon v Nice, Marseille v Amiens, Metz v Bordeaux, Nantes v Strasbourg, Rennes v Montpellier, Saint-Etienne v Lille, Toulouse v Guingamp, Troyes v Monaco

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Boateng: Ghanaian midfielder to miss Levante's final La Liga game of the season Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian midfielder to miss Levante's final La Liga game of the season
Football: Postponed Ajaccio-Le Havre playoff moved to Sunday Football Postponed Ajaccio-Le Havre playoff moved to Sunday
Football: Isco to Vardy and back again - how Charlie I'Anson became English pioneer in Spain Football Isco to Vardy and back again - how Charlie I'Anson became English pioneer in Spain
Football: Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte Football Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte
Football: I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho Football I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho
Football: Three years after going bust, Parma back in Italy's Serie A Football Three years after going bust, Parma back in Italy's Serie A

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
4 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
7 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
10 Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero -- shown here last month at a Copa Libertadores match against Paranaense in Curitiba -- has been suspended from Brazilian team Flamengo
Football Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero
The team bus of French second division side Le Havre came under attack as it approached the stadium of playoff rivals Ajaccio
Football Rowdy Ajaccio fans force postponement of Le Havre clash
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero -- shown here last month at a Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Paranaense in Curitiba -- has been suspended by his Brazilian team
Football Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero
The team bus of French second division side Le Havre came under attack as it approached the stadium of playoff rivals Ajaccio
Football Rowdy Ajaccio fans force postponement of Le Havre clash