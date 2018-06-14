Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change


Football Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe promised Thursday that a late change of coach will not damage morale when they begin their World Cup quest against Colombia next week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan captain Makoto Hasebe admits the removal of coach Vahid Halilhodzic shortly before the World Cup was a "difficult situation" play

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe admits the removal of coach Vahid Halilhodzic shortly before the World Cup was a "difficult situation"

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe promised Thursday that a late change of coach will not damage morale when they begin their World Cup quest against Colombia next week.

Four years after failing to win a game at Brazil 2014, Japan's plans for an improved campaign in Russia were hit when the federation replaced Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic with Akira Nishino last month.

Having suffered two 2-0 friendly defeats to Ghana and Switzerland under Nishino's leadership, Japan appeared to be set for another World Cup flop.

But a 4-2 win over Paraguay before arriving in Russia rekindled belief among the squad that they can battle their way out of a group also featuring Senegal and Poland.

Hasebe, who won the German Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt last season, told reporters on Thursday: "We are not dwelling on it, but it was a bit of a difficult situation.

"Despite that I think we will cope. We have three tough opponents. But they are not (defending champions) Germany, so we have a chance and we hope we can go further.

"The first game is important. They have players like James Rodriguez and (Radamel) Falcao etc.

"But we have good tactics, and if the whole team pulls together we can get a result."

Having arrived in Kazan in central Russia on Wednesday evening, Japan's players spent time with children from the local Russian Premier League club Rubin Kazan before being put through their paces by Nishino at the club's training ground.

Afterwards, most of the focus was on the meeting with Colombia next Tuesday.

Boasting the likes of James Rodriguez, the Bayern Munich striker who was top scorer at Brazil 2014 with six goals, pacey Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado and Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, Colombia are tipped to go at least as far as their quarter-final appearance four years ago, where they lost 2-1 to the hosts.

Defender Maya Yoshida plays for Southampton in the English Premier League play

Defender Maya Yoshida plays for Southampton in the English Premier League

(AFP)

Japan defender Maya Yoshida, who plays for Southampton, said: "Obviously it's going to be really difficult for us.

"Colombia are a really good team, they're one of the strongest teams in the group, so it's going to be key.

"But we're preparing very well. We've had a couple of difficult situations, difficult issues, but after the game against Paraguay I think all the players are feeling much better.

"Shoring up our defensive play as one of our first priorities. We're feeling much better than a couple of weeks ago."

After a disastrous campaign in Brazil, Yoshida says he has a personal score to settle.

"I don't want to regret anything like I did at the last World Cup, I want to put everything 100 percent out there," he added.

"We prepared four years for the Brazil World Cup and we couldn't win any games. Personally, I couldn't show my qualities and I had so many regrets after the competition.

"I still feel it (the pain) in my heart and my head, so I want to change my memories by making some good results in Russia."

Japan left-back Yuto Nagatomo will be key to stopping the likes of Cuadrado, as well as using his pace to help Japan launch counter-attacks down the flanks.

But the Galatasaray player, on loan from Inter Milan, told AFP: "Colombia are really strong, Rodriguez, Falcao, Cuadrado -- we're not just talking about quality players, they're top quality.

"It will be difficult, but a lot of our players play in Europe, so they're used to the pressure.

"We're doing well, we're confident. I know it will be difficult, but we can do it. Right now, we're focusing on this first game.

"We're ready, we have faith."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Football: Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal Football Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal
Football: Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams' Football Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams'
Football: Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup Football Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup
Football: 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov led his side to a 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener
Football Putin congratulates Russia coach after emphatic win
New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday
Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has it licked as he gets the stamp of approval from the Polish post office
Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval
Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup
Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener