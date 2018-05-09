Home > Sports > Football >

Japan's Antlers draw first blood with Shanghai win


Football Japan's Antlers draw first blood with Shanghai win

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Japan's Kashima Antlers banished their continental phobia by humbling Shanghai SIPG 3-1 to take the edge in their Asian Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan's Kashima Antlers banished their continental phobia by humbling Shanghai SIPG 3-1 to take the edge in their Asian Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.

Yuma Suzuki pounced from point-blank range just before halftime and Daigo Nishi added a carbon copy moments after the restart before a freak own goal from Shanghai defender Yu Hai on 75 minutes put the home side in total control.

Brazilian forward Elkeson snatched an important away goal almost immediately afterwards to give the big-spending Chinese club a glimmer of hope going into next week's return leg.

But Kashima -- Japan's most successful team with eight J-League titles to their name -- will fancy their chances after only their second-ever win in eight matches in the competition's knockout stage.

Shanghai, whose defeat by Urawa Reds in last year's semi-finals prompted Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas to step down, will rue missed opportunities after flying out of the blocks.

Former Chelsea forward Oscar wasted Shanghai's best early chance, the Brazilian acrobatically denied by Kashima's South Korean goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae after eight minutes with the goal at his mercy.

Elkeson then headed over before Suzuki scrambled home after Shanghai failed to deal with a corner.

More calamitous set-piece defending then offered Nishi the chance to prod home before Yu stooped to connect with a diving header that whistled past his goalkeeper Yan Junling.

Elkeson calmly side-footed home moments later, however, to give Shanghai a lifeline.

Urawa's triumph in last year's final ended a miserable run for Japanese clubs, who had struggled to make an impact in Asia's premier club competition since the Reds lifted the trophy in 2007 and Gamba Osaka won it a year later.

Shanghai's Chinese Super League rivals Guangzhou Evergrande won the tournament in 2013 and 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster
Rescue Mission: FIFA orders RaJa Casablanca to compensate Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed Rescue Mission FIFA orders RaJa Casablanca to compensate Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed
Kwesi Nyantakyi: GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anas Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anas
Football: Mourinho 'very positive' that Ferguson will recover Football Mourinho 'very positive' that Ferguson will recover
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Bayern Munich youngster confirms maiden Black Stars call-up Ghanaian Players Abroad Bayern Munich youngster confirms maiden Black Stars call-up
Football: Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World Cup Football Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World Cup

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
6 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee...bullet
7 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
8 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak player reveals...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accra
How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation in the Premier League
Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation in the Premier League
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was part of Germany's victorious team in the last World Cup but is a doubt for the squad in Russia
Football Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World Cup
Southampton manager Mark Hughes celebrates his side's Premier League victory against Swansea
Football Southampton's Premier League spot not safe yet, says Hughes