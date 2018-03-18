Jeffrey Schlupp suffers injury blow in Crystal Palace win

news

Jeffery Schlupp could be facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering yet another injury during Crystal Palace 2-0 win over Huddesfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium on Saturday.

Schlupp only returned from a long injury layoff two weeks ago in the Eagles 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the English Premier League.

But the versatile defender suffered another setback on Saturday during his side's game against Huddlesfield as he was replaced with French international Johan Cabaye after just 23 minutes on the clock.

In the absence of the 25-year-old, Roy Hodgson's men went on to beat the Terriers 2-0 courtesy goals from James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic.

Roy Hodgson did not disclose the extent of the injury stating that he will consult his medical staff for update.