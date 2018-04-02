news

Jennifer Cudjoe says she is 'super excited to sign for Asheville City Soccer Club.

The Black Queens midfielder completed her move to the second-tier side from WPSL side, California Storm.

"I’m super excited and ready to play with different people and learn different style of play too," Cudjoe told Pulse.com.gh.

"It really a good team and it going to give me the opportunity to learn and grow more as a player and a person too."

The 24-year-old added that she wants to take the next step in her playing career after signing for Asheville.

"I want to be one of the best players in the world and also be an inspiration to the youth," she added.

Cudjoe completed her undergraduate studies at the Northeastern State University (NSU) in the United States.

She received honours in 2015 when she was named to NSCAA All-Central Region First Team after recording 8 goals and 7 assists in 24 games in her first season for NSU.

Cudjoe played for Ghana at the 2012 and 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup finals.