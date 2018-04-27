Jesse Lingard uses time out of midweek football to teach kids the floss dance
Jesses Lingard brought a few kids in England as his club Manchester United welcomed a number of kids at the AON training ground.
This was to celebrate the Foundation dreams’ day. Lingard took the time to teach the young once a dance which is trending in England known as the “floss” dance.
The occasion is done twice a season where Manchester United stars meet and pose with fans suffering from serious illnesses.
Other stars like Alexis Sanchez,David De Gea and Paul Pogba took posed with these young fans
Lingard took to Imstagram to share the video of him teaching kids the floss dance
Manchester United face Arsenal next in a Premier League game at Old Trafford