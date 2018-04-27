Home > Sports > Football >

Jesse Lingard uses free time to teach kids a few dance moves


Floss Dance Jesse Lingard teaching kids a few dance moves is the most adorable thing you would want to see

Jesse Lingard uses time out of midweek football to teach kids the floss dance

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jesses Lingard brought a few kids in England as his club Manchester United welcomed a number of kids at the AON training ground.

This was to celebrate the Foundation dreams’ day. Lingard took the time to teach the young once a dance which is trending in England known as the “floss” dance.

READ ALSO: Wembley Stadium to be sold to this billionaire

The occasion is done twice a season where Manchester United stars meet and pose with fans suffering from serious illnesses.

 

Other stars like Alexis Sanchez,David De Gea and Paul Pogba took posed with these young fans

Lingard took to Imstagram to share the video of him teaching kids the floss dance

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew is a happy person at Swansea than he was at Aston Villa

Manchester United face Arsenal next in a Premier League game at Old Trafford

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and other football greats Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and other football greats
Good Work: Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight against Arsenal Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight against Arsenal
Football: Iniesta to leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football Iniesta to leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Football: Fired Japan football coach Halilhodzic set for legal action Football Fired Japan football coach Halilhodzic set for legal action
Football: Klopp backs Gerrard as Rangers rumours swirl Football Klopp backs Gerrard as Rangers rumours swirl
Football: Everton boss Allardyce plans for future despite fan unrest Football Everton boss Allardyce plans for future despite fan unrest

Recommended Videos

Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Let's Talk Sports: Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana? Let's Talk Sports Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana?



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian fans-...bullet
3 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
4 GFA President Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells...bullet
5 Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togobullet
6 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Mohammed Salah sets new African record...bullet
8 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea-...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien to announce his...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Head to head: Bayern Munich vs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or...bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet

Football

Having already lifted the Copa del Rey, Barcelona can win La Liga this weekend in what is likely to be Andres Iniesta's last season with the Catalan giants
Football Barcelona on brink of 25th La Liga triumph
A woman shops at the official Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) store at the Villagio Mall in Doha on April 25, 2018
Football Gulf crisis fuels Qatar national pride in PSG
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is fouled by Atletico Madrid's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko
Football Wilshere says Arsenal still believe after Atletico draw
President Donald Trump says it would be a shame if countries that the US always supports were to lobby against the US' FIFA World Cup bid.
Football Trump warns countries that might oppose North American World Cup bid