news

John Painsil has opened up on reports that he stabbed his wife in the eye in an incident that led to his arrest for assault.

In 2013, Paintsil was arrested after he was accused of stabbing his wife Richlove in their apartment at Trassacco, but the latter later denied such claims, saying it was just a mere misunderstanding between them.

Most Ghanaians took it that the wife of the former Black Stars defender, retracted her earlier claims to protect the reputation of her husband.

READ MORE: DR Congo striker becomes African's most expensiveplayer after joing Chinese Super League side

Five years on, John Paintsil has however, denied the allegation made against him of stabbing his wife.

“Not only did the media report that I had beaten my wife, but that I had stabbed her in the eye but that was amazing.

“But nothing like that ever happened. The woman in question is still my wife and stays with me with her eye intact,” Pantsil told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Pantsil, arguably the most consistent right back for the Black Stars, whose stay with the team spans over a period of 10 years with 99 caps, says he believes the reports were a calculated attempt to ruin his career.

“It was just a calculated attempt to bring me down but I believe in my God and had to focus on what I wanted to achieve.

“I have been a good father to my kids and a good husband too. Yes, there was a marital problem but it couldn’t have escalated to the point of stabbing.

“I mean who on earth will ever do that? Take a knife and put it in a woman’s eye? Those stories have damaged my career a lot and even ended a $1m deal I had,” Pantsil sadly narrated.