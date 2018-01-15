Home > Sports > Football >

Falsehood


Black Stars I didn’t stab my wife - John Paintsil

The former Black Stars defender was arrested in 2013 for assaulting his wife in an alleged bloody incident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play John Paintsil- I didn’t stab my wife
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

John Painsil has opened up on reports that he stabbed his wife in the eye in an incident that led to his arrest for assault.

In 2013, Paintsil was arrested after he was accused of stabbing his wife Richlove in their apartment at Trassacco, but the latter later denied such claims, saying it was just a mere misunderstanding between them.

Most Ghanaians took it that the wife of the former Black Stars defender, retracted her earlier claims to protect the reputation of her husband.

READ MORE: DR Congo striker becomes African's most expensiveplayer after joing Chinese Super League side

Five years on, John Paintsil has however, denied the allegation made against him of stabbing his wife.

 “Not only did the media report that I had beaten my wife, but that I had stabbed her in the eye but that was amazing.

“But nothing like that ever happened. The woman in question is still my wife and stays with me with her eye intact,” Pantsil told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Pantsil, arguably the most consistent right back for the Black Stars, whose stay with the team spans over a period of 10 years with 99 caps, says he believes the reports were a calculated attempt to ruin his career.

“It was just a calculated attempt to bring me down but I believe in my God and had to focus on what I wanted to achieve.

“I have been a good father to my kids and a good husband too. Yes, there was a marital problem but it couldn’t have escalated to the point of stabbing.

“I mean who on earth will ever do that? Take a knife and put it in a woman’s eye? Those stories have damaged my career a lot and even ended a $1m deal I had,” Pantsil sadly narrated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Former Manchester United Player: Ryan Giggs appointed coach of Wales Former Manchester United Player Ryan Giggs appointed coach of Wales
Football: France suspends referee who kicked player Football France suspends referee who kicked player
Football: We fear Sterling more than Kane, says Tunisia coach Football We fear Sterling more than Kane, says Tunisia coach
Football: Barcelona's Dembele suffers new injury setback Football Barcelona's Dembele suffers new injury setback
Football: Man United tipped to beat City to Sanchez signing Football Man United tipped to beat City to Sanchez signing
Football: Man Utd great Giggs named Wales boss Football Man Utd great Giggs named Wales boss

Recommended Videos

Video: Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed him Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed him
Video: Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive player Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive player
Video: Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional disorder Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional disorder



Top Articles

1 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker scores in Swansea's stalemate at Newcastlebullet
2 £65m Record Move DR Congo striker becomes African's most expensive...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad The boys from India return with the real storybullet
4 Football Madrid misery after Villarreal's first win at Bernabeubullet
5 Black Stars I didn’t stab my wife - John Paintsilbullet
6 G8 Group stage wrap-up Kotoko, Hearts through, Aduana Stars...bullet
7 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed...bullet
8 Football Liverpool-bound Keita hits wonder goal for Leipzigbullet
9 Premier League Kane sets new Spurs record as Chelsea stumblebullet
10 In Kenya Eric Bekoe scores hat-trick on FC Leopard’s debutbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional disorderbullet
2 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive playerbullet
3 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed himbullet
4 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
5 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
6 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet
7 Football 3D video highlights of City vs Spursbullet
8 Rggbullet
9 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
10 Football Premier League team of the week - 18/12/2017bullet

Football

Lifetime ban FIFA confirms betting influenced J.O Lamptey’s biased officiating against Senegal
Arsenal's striker Alexis Sanchez (L) appears to be on his way out of the north London club after being omitted from the Gunners' squad to face Bournemouth
Football United open to January transfers amid Sanchez rumours
Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez is a target for Manchester United and Manchester City
Football Decision on Sanchez in 48 hours says Wenger
In the first three ISL seasons, 50 percent of match officials were from abroad, but Indian referees now dominate as part of a drive by the All India Football Federation to nurture domestic talent
Football 'Jokers!' Referees under fire in India's ISL